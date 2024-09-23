Announcement For Jammu And Kashmir's Full Statehood Already Made: Jitendra Singh Responds To Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Jitendra Singh has sharply responded to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, regarding his statement promising to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir if comes to power after the Assembly elections.

The Union Minister told IANS on Monday that this is an old tactic of the opposition and Congress. He remarked that whenever the opposition senses that the is about to issue an order, they begin demanding it beforehand, so they can later claim credit once it happens.

Singh pointed out that the announcement to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has already been made, with repeated discussions on the matter in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah. He indicated that the order could be issued at any time, and the opposition's repeated comments serve as a pretext for them to claim credit when it occurs.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also commented that Congress had disrespected Dalits. In this context, Singh asserted that Prime Minister Modi has done more for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes than any previous government. He added that the process of addressing injustices faced by the Valmiki community is ongoing, stating that it is unacceptable for individuals to be confined to their ancestors' professions despite their educational achievements. PM Modi has worked to free them from such constraints.

During the rally, Rahul Gandhi emphasised: "Today, all your decisions are made from Delhi, but we want decisions to be made in Jammu and Kashmir. We sought statehood before the elections, but they did not comply. They aim to divide people based on region, language, and community, trying to pit Gujjars against hill people. We will move forward together, ensuring rights for all."

Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Congress would put pressure on the Centre if it failed to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after completion of the assembly elections.

He accused PM Modi of not doing enough in this direction.