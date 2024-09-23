Doxorubicin Industry Research Report 2024-2030

The growing number of players in the market to control the shortage of the drug is one of the crucial factors that is expected to drive the market in the coming few years. Some of the doxorubicin manufacturers are Ortho Biotech Products, LP, Ben Venue Laboratories, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The increasing indication of doxorubicin drug in various applications such as AIDS related Kaposi Sarcoma, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, and ovarian cancer signifies the growth in demand for the drug. The technological advancement in the drug formulations to overcome the adverse effects on health and also introduces various types of drug delivery systems such as nanoparticles or liposomal coated are some of the pivotal factors that are impelling the industry growth.

The U.S. government had issued an executive order to overcome the shortage of life saving drugs, chemotherapy agents, and critically needed drugs in the U.S. region, is one of the indicators accounted for the increasing number of players in this sector. According to the estimates of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in 2016, about 60,140 people are anticipated to be diagnosed with leukemia. The growing prevalence and subsequently increasing survival is one of the factors that indicates the technological advancement and growing adoption of new treatment procedures.

Doxorubicin Market Report Highlights



In 2023, breast cancer is the largest application of doxorubicin market. The growing demand for the drug in combination therapy with cisplatin is one of the pivotal factors that are expected to impel the doxorubicin market.

Bladder cancer segment projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Doxorubicin, which has been a standard treatment for advanced bladder cancer, remains a critical component in the management of the disease.

In 2023, North America held majority of market share of over 37.7% in the global doxorubicin market. The presence of dominating market players such as Johnson & Johnson and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and rising awareness regarding efficacious drug alternatives are few of the key factors attributed to the regions high market share. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The presence of unmet demand for anti-cancer treatment and rapidly growing pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India are among some factors that are expected to drive the market in the coming few years.

Companies Featured



Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cipla.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

SRS Life Sciences

MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd. Baxter

Key Attributes:

