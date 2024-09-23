Doxorubicin Industry Research Report 2024-2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doxorubicin market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Formulation (Lyophilized Powder, Doxorubicin Injection), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global doxorubicin market size is expected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6%
The growing number of players in the market to control the shortage of the drug is one of the crucial factors that is expected to drive the market in the coming few years. Some of the doxorubicin manufacturers are Ortho Biotech Products, LP, Ben Venue Laboratories, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
The increasing indication of doxorubicin drug in various applications such as AIDS related Kaposi Sarcoma, multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, and ovarian cancer signifies the growth in demand for the drug. The technological advancement in the drug formulations to overcome the adverse effects on health and also introduces various types of drug delivery systems such as nanoparticles or liposomal coated are some of the pivotal factors that are impelling the industry growth.
The U.S. government had issued an executive order to overcome the shortage of life saving drugs, chemotherapy agents, and critically needed drugs in the U.S. region, is one of the indicators accounted for the increasing number of players in this sector. According to the estimates of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in 2016, about 60,140 people are anticipated to be diagnosed with leukemia. The growing prevalence and subsequently increasing survival is one of the factors that indicates the technological advancement and growing adoption of new treatment procedures.
Doxorubicin Market Report Highlights
In 2023, breast cancer is the largest application of doxorubicin market. The growing demand for the drug in combination therapy with cisplatin is one of the pivotal factors that are expected to impel the doxorubicin market. Bladder cancer segment projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Doxorubicin, which has been a standard treatment for advanced bladder cancer, remains a critical component in the management of the disease. In 2023, North America held majority of market share of over 37.7% in the global doxorubicin market. The presence of dominating market players such as Johnson & Johnson and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and rising awareness regarding efficacious drug alternatives are few of the key factors attributed to the regions high market share. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The presence of unmet demand for anti-cancer treatment and rapidly growing pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India are among some factors that are expected to drive the market in the coming few years.
Companies Featured
Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Cipla. Cadila Pharmaceuticals. Novartis AG Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. SRS Life Sciences MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd. Baxter
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $989.6 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1530 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Doxorubicin Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.4. Doxorubicin Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Doxorubicin Market: Drug Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Doxorubicin Market: Drug Formulation Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Lyophilized Powder
4.4. Doxorubicin Injection
Chapter 5. Doxorubicin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Doxorubicin Market: Application Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Bladder Cancer
5.4. Kaposi Sarcoma
5.5. Leukemia
5.6. Lymphoma
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. Doxorubicin Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Doxorubicin Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Hospital Pharmacies
6.4. Retail Pharmacies
6.5. Online Pharmacies
Chapter 7. Doxorubicin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Doxorubicin Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives
CONTACT:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.