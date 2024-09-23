Macron demands transformative approach to existing “unjust” world order

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has called for a transformative approach to the existing “unjust” world order, emphasizing the need for a new framework that fosters peaceful coexistence. His remarks were made during the 'Imagining Peace' gathering in Paris, which convened influential and religious leaders to discuss future peace initiatives.



Speaking to the Catholic community of Sant’Egidio, Macron expressed the necessity for imaginative thinking regarding Europe’s peace, asserting that the continent must evolve beyond its current structures, which he described as neither solely the European Union nor entirely NATO. He highlighted the importance of contemplating a new organizational model for Europe and re-evaluating relationships with Russia in the aftermath of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



Throughout the conflict, Macron has maintained a nuanced stance, at times drawing criticism from Western allies for advocating a non-humiliating approach toward Russia. His recent comments reflect a complex perspective, as he has suggested that the possibility of NATO troop deployment on Ukrainian soil should not be dismissed—a proposal that has met with resistance from other national leaders.



Macron’s address coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s upcoming meeting with United States President Joe Biden, during which Zelensky is expected to present his ‘victory plan.’ This plan aims to pressure Russia into conceding defeat and includes requests for Western support to conduct long-range strikes within Russia.



As discussions around peace and security evolve, Macron’s vision for a reformed European order raises critical questions about future alliances and the geopolitical landscape, particularly in relation to Russia and the broader international community. The call for a new world order underscores the urgency of addressing the complexities of peace in a rapidly changing global context.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704218