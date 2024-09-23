PEET's LAUNCHES NEW INNOVATION FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To Celebrate National Coffee Day, Peet's Coffee Announces Ultra, Its Most Versatile Espresso For At-Home Beverages Alongside In-Café & Deals

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The original craft coffee brewer, Peet's

Coffee , is celebrating National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) with its latest innovation: Ultra

Coffee, the brand's first ever concentrated coffee using their signature blend, Espresso Forte. Pair just one tablespoon of the eight-ounce bottle with milk, water, or another base to your inner barista and whip up café-quality beverages from the comfort of home.

Beginning September 27, coffee drinkers can purchase Ultra Coffee Concentrate on peets and level up their brew game. Offering no clean-up and no hassle, Ultra brings the rich intensity of Peet's to home brewing - at a value that can't be beat.

Ultra Coffee is crafted from Peet's boldest and most versatile blend, Espresso Forte, and is the perfect addition to any beverage - whether it's hot, iced, or even sparkling. For those feeling adventurous, add a splash of Ultra Coffee to craft an indulgent espresso martini, whip up a java-forward crumbly coffee cake, or spruce up an everyday latte. For more ideas on how to use Peet's latest innovation, check out peets/ultra .

"Acting as the Swiss Army knife of coffee, Ultra Coffee is the versatile secret ingredient to stir up your favorite barista-style beverage or add a new twist to your creative recipes!" said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand & DTC at Peet's Coffee.

Take Advantage of Peet's National Coffee Day Deals

To round out the National Coffee Day celebration, Peet's has brewed up deals in-store

and on peets

so coffee lovers can refuel:



Caffeine Fix on Us: On National Coffee Day, September 29, stop by participating Peet's coffeebar locations for a small free drip coffee or cold brew.*

Save On Your Favorites: From September 23 through September 29, get 25% off select items at Peet's coffeebars** and site-wide at peets *** (including Peet's Coffee beans, K-Cups, capsules, and Ultra Coffee) with promo code NCD2024 . Supersize Sips: Calling all Peetniks! Starting on September 23, Peetnik Rewards members can enjoy a free upsize to their beverage - through National Coffee Day on September 29.****

Peet's National Coffee Day deals officially kick off today and are available through September 29. Ultra Coffee will be available online at peets/ultra

starting on September 27 in an eight-ounce bottle that includes 16 servings.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is verified as responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram

and Facebook .

