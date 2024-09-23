Traction Uranium Announces Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the“ Company ” or“ Traction ”) announces, further to its news release of September 5, 2024, that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share (a“ Post-Consolidation Share ”) for every ten currently-outstanding common shares (the“ Consolidation ”) will have a record date of September 26, 2024.



On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company has 92,609,126 issued and outstanding common shares and, following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 9,260,912 Post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Post-Consolidation Share, each fractional share following conversion that is at least one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and each fractional share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be cancelled. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number for its Post-Consolidation Shares will be 89239Q207 and the ISIN for the Post-Consolidation Shares will be CA89239Q2071.

The Consolidation is being conducted on a "push-out" basis. Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as they will automatically receive new DRS advice representing the post-Consolidation Common Shares.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 425-2271

...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the record date of the Consolidation.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company on the timeline anticipated, or at all; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎