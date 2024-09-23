Applied Digital Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Wednesday, October 9, 2024 At 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, will host a call on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and results from the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the closes on the same day.



Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13749090

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Digital's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 9, 2024 through October 23, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13749090

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy and objectives. Words such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect,"“intend,”“hope,”“project,”"predict" and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover and Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

...

Media Contact

Buffy Harakidas, EVP

JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates)

...

(856) 264-7827