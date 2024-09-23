Azerbaijan, Slovakia Discuss Economic Cooperation And Business Forum Preparations
9/23/2024 8:11:12 AM
The first meeting of the working group on economic cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as preparations for an
upcoming business forum, were discussed during a meeting between
Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, and Denisa
Saková, Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Economy.
Azernews reports that Jabbarov shared details
of the meeting on the "X" social account, highlighting discussions
on utilizing Azerbaijan's potential to enhance energy security in
Central and Southeastern Europe.
He noted that the priorities for economic cooperation included
prospects for developing business partnerships, joint activities in
the energy sector, cooperation in pharmaceuticals, and the exchange
of experience. The meeting aimed to address priority issues on the
bilateral economic agenda between the two countries.
