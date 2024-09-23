عربي


Azerbaijan, Slovakia Discuss Economic Cooperation And Business Forum Preparations

9/23/2024 8:11:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The first meeting of the working group on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as preparations for an upcoming business forum, were discussed during a meeting between Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, and Denisa Saková, Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

Azernews reports that Jabbarov shared details of the meeting on the "X" social account, highlighting discussions on utilizing Azerbaijan's potential to enhance energy security in Central and Southeastern Europe.

He noted that the priorities for economic cooperation included prospects for developing business partnerships, joint activities in the energy sector, cooperation in pharmaceuticals, and the exchange of experience. The meeting aimed to address priority issues on the bilateral economic agenda between the two countries.

AzerNews

Comments

