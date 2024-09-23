Ikarao Unveils The Shell S1: A Portable Karaoke Revolution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ikarao Launches Innovative Shell S1 Karaoke Machine: A New Era of Portable Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ikarao, a leading brand in the karaoke industry, has previously launched the popular Break X1 and Break X2 models. However, their high prices have left many consumers waiting for a more cost-effective product. Today, Ikarao is excited to announce the launch of its latest product - the Shell S1 Karaoke Machine.

Continue Reading

Shell S1 is the smart all-in-one party speaker with a built-in tablet and two self-charging microphones in a hidden design, in addition to the SPEAKER. Portable and compact! This innovative device combines multiple entertainment functions into one, making it an ideal choice for music enthusiasts and social gatherings.

Ikarao: The Karaoke Leader

In just one month, Ikarao has gained over 20 million views on TikTok. Additionally, Ikarao has received the KWC USA certification, which is the world's largest karaoke competition. This recognition further strengthens the brand's position and showcases its commitment to excellence in karaoke performance and entertainment. Ikarao's products are now available in select Sony stores in certain countries, alongside well-known brands like Apple, Sony, Philips, B&O, and JBL, demonstrating the brand's high recognition.

Solving Traditional Party Pain Points

1 hassle

2 lyrics

3

4 occupied

Innovative Highlights

Integrated Design : By integrating multiple functions into a single device, the Shell S1 eliminates the hassle of carrying multiple devices, improving convenience and ease of use.

Smart Connectivity : Dual WiFi and Bluetooth connection options provide users with greater flexibility, allowing them to choose the best connection method based on different occasions and needs.

Complete Entertainment Ecosystem : The Shell S1 is not just a device but a comprehensive entertainment center that can seamlessly connect to streaming platforms, providing a wealth of music and video resources, such as YouTube and Karafun (a karaoke app). It is suitable for both individual and family use.

3-in-1 Smart Karaoke Machine

The Shell S1 features a 3-in-1 design that combines a high-quality speaker, tablet, self-charging wireless microphones, and a karaoke system. This all-in-one device eliminates the need for multiple karaoke setups, allowing users to enjoy music, videos, and karaoke simultaneously. Its compact size frees up your phone and lets you answer calls or messages without interrupting your singing, ensuring a smooth karaoke experience.

Self-charging Microphones

The karaoke machine comes with 2 self-charging magnetic microphones that charge when docked. For easy setup, simply press the Bluetooth connection button. The Shell S1's wireless microphones feature volume control and a 26mm dynamic capsule that reduces noise for better vocal quality. With a battery life of up to 15 hours, they are always ready for use. The microphones offer 7 sound effect adjustments, and Ikarao's vocal enhancement algorithm produces clear vocals or fun monster effects, greatly enhancing entertainment value. More effects await your experience!

6-month Karafun VIP Membership for Free

Ikarao has reached an exclusive partnership with Karafun. The Karafun CEO visited China to discuss collaboration details with Ikarao. This partnership demonstrates sincerity and brings benefits to Ikarao users: customers will receive a 6-month Karafun Premium Membership with over 60,000 songs and offline downloads for outdoor karaoke. The collaboration aims to provide higher-quality entertainment and enhance the user's karaoke experience.

High-quality Sound

The Shell S1 delivers a peak power output of 280W, providing an immersive sound experience in a compact design. It features advanced audio technologies for clear sound and strong bass, enhanced by a bass-reflex design that reproduces a wide frequency range. A titanium metal speaker dust cap improves high-frequency response, while two rubber edge paper cone full-range speakers at a 5° angle enhance stereo sound. Ikarao's audio engineers have professionally tuned the system to optimize frequency response, highlighting music details and restoring original dynamics.

Versatility:Bluetooth + WiFi + HDMI + USB

The Shell S1 offers multiple connection options, including 2.4G/5G WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB, and HDMI, allowing easy connection to larger TVs for a better visual experience. AUX and guitar interfaces expand user options. Users can stream content from platforms like Karafun and YouTube via Bluetooth and WiFi. Whether for music playback or video watching, the Shell S1 provides a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Portability and Ease of Use

The lightweight and portable Shell S1 is ideal for family gatherings, outdoor activities, and travel. It features a 10.1-inch tablet with an intuitive control panel for easy volume adjustment, track switching, and audio source selection. The touchscreen displays larger lyrics, and users can access YouTube via WiFi for song selection. Easy to operate for all ages, the Shell S1 offers a simple setup, making it perfect for family entertainment.

Long Battery Life

The Shell S1 features a high-capacity battery optimized for new energy vehicle standards, providing up to 5 hours of use. It supports Type-C power bank charging for 8-9 hours of continuous playback, making it ideal for camping, parties, and travel without the need for frequent power outlets. Additionally, it includes NTC safety technology to prevent overheating and battery explosions.

Application Scenarios

Ikarao is the perfect companion for family gatherings, with its multi-functionality tailored for home interactions, such as birthdays, Christmas, and yard BBQs. It is also highly suitable for outdoor activities, thanks to its portability and long battery life. For music enthusiasts, Ikarao's high-quality sound effects and rich media features make it a top choice. The Shell S1 is also popular as a gift during holidays.

Brand Overview

Ikarao is a brand dedicated to providing high-quality karaoke products that enhance social experiences through music. Focusing on innovation and user-friendly designs, Ikarao aims to make karaoke enjoyable for all ages and skill levels. By creating engaging entertainment solutions that bring people together, Ikarao turns every gathering into an unforgettable event. Prioritizing user experience, Ikarao has formed a thriving community of karaoke enthusiasts, continuously pushing the boundaries of portable entertainment.

For more information, please visit ikarao .

PR Contact

Joanna Mu, Senior PR Manager, Ikarao

[email protected]

SOURCE IKARAO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED