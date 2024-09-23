Quanta Services To Participate In The Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quanta Services, (NYSE: PWR ) announced today that company management will participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean 2024.

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Jayshree Desai, Chief Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Oct. 1, 2024. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman on the same day at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News

& Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website ( ).

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit .

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260





SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

