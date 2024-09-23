(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Canadian Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation (CEPCA) in Ottawa from September 25-26, 2024.



REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located on level 2, room 210 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 25 –Thursday, September 26, 2024



WHAT: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Strategic Conference Sessions



Speakers include:



Nahuel Arenas Garcia, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction



Hon. Trevor Jones, Associate Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response, Government of Ontario



Leon Gaber, Critical Infrastructure Resilience & Emergency Management Practice, KPMG Management Services



Henry Seywerd, Earthquake Early Warning, Natural Resources Canada



Josh Bowen, Team Rubicon Full schedule and speaker list here .



Technical Theatre Sessions



Speakers include:



Elise Paré, Climate Risk & Resilience, WSP Canada



Scott Cameron, Emergency Management Logistics Canada



Dave Brand, Emergency Management, Red Deer County



Kayla Pepper, Colliers Project Leaders



Cole Fouillard, VEXSL Full schedule and speaker list here .



Thursday, September 26, 2024

Strategic Conference Sessions



Speakers include:



Magda Zachara, Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre



Glenn McGillivray, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction



Sarah Sargent, Risk Reduction & Resilience Programs, Canadian Red Cross



Caitlin Buxton-Carr, Health Emergency Management, First Nations Health Authority



Susan Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Full schedule and speaker list here .



Technical Theatre Sessions



Speakers include:



Mahmood Fayazi, Centre RISC



Casey Clunas, Environment and Climate Change Canada



Shawn Clough, Stantec



Carole Therrien, Carleton University



Ben Kerr, Foundry Spatial Full schedule and speaker list here .



For more information on the strategic conference, technical theatres and special features, please visit .

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.

WHERE: Shaw Centre – Ottawa, Ontario

55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2



For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

...