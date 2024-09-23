Sinaloa’S Deadly Spiral: A Wave Of Violence Grips The Mexican State

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Sinaloa, a grim reality unfolds as violence engulfs the state. Over 60 murders have occurred since September 9, according to official reports.



The bloodshed shows no signs of abating, with seven more killings reported on a single Saturday. The government's daily report paints a stark picture of the situation.



September 15 marked the deadliest day, with 14 lives lost. Other days saw similarly high numbers, reflecting the intensity of the violence.



Culiacán, the state capital, bears the brunt of this brutal onslaught. The State Prosecutor's Office opened three investigation files for seven bodies found in the city.



Additionally, six reports of kidnapping were filed, further highlighting the deteriorating security situation. In response to the escalating crisis, the Mexican Army has deployed 600 additional troops to Sinaloa.







These reinforcements join the existing 2,200 armed forces members already on the ground. The military presence includes 50 vehicles, five planes, and five armed helicopters.



Tragically, the violence has claimed the lives of two military personnel: an officer and a sergeant. This loss underscores the dangers faced by those tasked with restoring order in the region.

The Struggle for Peace in Sinaloa

Jesús Leana Ojeda, commander of the Third Military Region, believes that peace in Sinaloa hinges on drug cartels ceasing their confrontations.



This statement reveals the complex nature of the conflict and the challenges in resolving it. Meanwhile, a diplomatic row has erupted between Mexico and the United States. President



López Obrador accused the U.S. of sharing responsibility for the narco-violence in Sinaloa. However, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar vehemently denied these allegations.



Salazar emphasized that the U.S. cannot be held responsible for massacres occurring in various parts of Mexico. He acknowledged the reality of insecurity and violence in the country but rejected any American culpability.



As Sinaloa grapples with this surge of violence, the path to peace remains uncertain. The situation continues to evolve, leaving residents and authorities alike searching for solutions to this complex and deadly crisis.

