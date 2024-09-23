Payoneer: Powering Smbs' Global Expansion Goals

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Payoneer is a global leader in digital services, specialising in cross-border payments and supporting the growth of businesses worldwide. Founded in 2005 with a mission to enable any entrepreneur and business anywhere to participate and succeed in an increasingly digital global economy. Payoneer leverages cutting-edge to deliver innovative solutions that address the complexities of international commerce.

The company's ethos centres on providing transparent, cost-effective payment solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. By focusing on technological advancements and user-centric design, Payoneer has transformed the way businesses manage their finances, offering tools that streamline operations and enhance global reach.

Rohit Kulkarni, regional SVP, EMEA, Payoneer , offers a compelling perspective on the evolving payments and tech industries, emphasising the impact of emerging technologies.

"The payments and tech industries are undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain," he said.

Kulkarni highlights several key trends shaping the industry. "The acceleration of globalisation is notably transforming commerce, with SMBs increasingly expanding their international reach. For instance, according to recent research Payoneer conducted, 46 percent of SMBs now report an international customer base, up from 42 per cent last year, and nearly half of their vendors are also international, compared to 39 per cent previously. This growing global trade necessitates seamless cross-border payment solutions, particularly as sectors like online gaming, influencer marketing, and eCommerce push for faster, more efficient payment technologies."

Navigating challenges in the ever-evolving financial landscape

In the dynamic landscape of payments and technology, Payoneer is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. The company's approach includes harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive efficiency and security.

Trust is critical in the fintech industry, especially in cross-border transactions. Payoneer focuses on building and maintaining this trust by implementing robust security measures and continuously monitoring for potential threats. The company continuously innovates its security protocols based on customer feedback and emerging threats, ensuring its infrastructure remains resilient against fraud, data breaches, and other security challenges.

Payoneer is regulated by 8 countries globally enabling it to offer a full financial stack and network of services globally. This extensive regulatory oversight allows the company to adapt and provide consistent services across regions.

Kulkarni also outlines the significant challenges facing the payment and tech industries and said navigating complex regulatory environments is a major challenge.

"The payment and tech sectors are under increasing scrutiny, requiring us to actively monitor regulations across various jurisdictions to ensure compliance and adapt to evolving requirements."

Moreover, Kulkarni points out that addressing cybersecurity threats and market fragmentation is crucial.

"As digital transactions grow, maintaining robust security is vital, and overcoming market fragmentation through innovations in mobile payments and seamless integration is key to effectively managing global operations."

This forward-thinking attitude is reflected in Payoneer's continuous efforts to improve payment processes, provide actionable insights, and ensure robust fraud protection.

Empowering SMBs

Payoneer plays a pivotal role in transforming how SMBs manage global transactions, offering essential tools and support to help them thrive internationally. By addressing common pain points such as slow payments, high fees, and complex cross-border processes, Payoneer enables SMBs to expand their reach and streamline their financial operations effectively.

Kulkarni highlights Payoneer's comprehensive approach to supporting SMBs: "Payoneer empowers SMBs by simplifying global transactions and reducing financial barriers. Our platform facilitates payments in over 190 countries and territories and 70+ currencies, allowing businesses to easily access international markets. We tackle challenges like the complexity of setting up local bank accounts and high rejection rates by enabling payments in multiple currencies directly into local accounts. Additionally, our solutions, including faster payments and working capital options like Early Payments and Capital Advance, ensure that SMBs can maintain a healthy cash flow, seize new opportunities, and fuel their growth. Our tailored services and dedicated customer support further assist businesses in navigating international trade complexities."

Revolutionising Payments in Europe

The company is at the forefront of integrating AI to enhance its services for SMBs in Europe. By harnessing advanced technologies like machine learning and generative AI, Payoneer is streamlining payment processes, improving security, and providing actionable financial insights. The platform's AI-driven communications and tailored offerings have led to a 30 per cent reduction in handling time, increased customer satisfaction, and simplified workflows.

Kulkarni emphasises Payoneer's AI-driven approach: "We are actively utilising AI to optimise payment processes and enhance efficiency, including delivering personalised customer experiences and expanding financial access to underserved markets. Our commitment to AI-driven innovations ensures we provide cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of SMBs."

As the payments industry undergoes rapid transformation, driven by technological integration and a surge in international trade, Payoneer remains dedicated to simplifying cross-border transactions and supporting the growth of SMBs. The company's focus on expanding its global footprint, coupled with its commitment to financial inclusion and regulatory compliance, positions it as a key player in shaping the future of digital payments.