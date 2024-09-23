Complete Restoration Of Our Sovereignty Opens New Horizons For Country, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The complete restoration of our as a result of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation opens up new opportunities and horizons for the country,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis.

He noted that the thirty years of are now behind and emphasized that the country is embarking on large-scale reconstruction and development efforts, with visible results. "In the past 3-4 years, our international standing has strengthened significantly. We have been able to gain worldwide acceptance of the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation," the President stated.