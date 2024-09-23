Complete Restoration Of Our Sovereignty Opens New Horizons For Country, President Says
9/23/2024 5:18:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The complete restoration of our Sovereignty as a result of the
Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation opens up new
opportunities and horizons for the country,”
Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as
he addressed the first session of the seventh convocation of the
Milli Majlis.
He noted that the thirty years of Occupation are now behind and
emphasized that the country is embarking on large-scale
reconstruction and development efforts, with visible results. "In
the past 3-4 years, our international standing has strengthened
significantly. We have been able to gain worldwide acceptance of
the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror
operation," the President stated.
