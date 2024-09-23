Editor-In-Chief Meets US University Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi met with a delegation of Bridgewater State University in The Peninsula office recently. Frederick Clark, President of Bridgewater State University, was heading the delegation. The meeting discussed ways to develop cooperation between the newspaper and Bridgewater State University.

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi with Bridgewater State University delegation including Frederick Clark, President, (second left); Doug Shropshire, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (first left); Dr. Jabbar Al Obaidi, Professor of Media Studies and Communication Technologies, Academic Director of Global Programs (fourth left); Dr. Madhu N Rao, Professor of Geography and Director, Center for Middle East Studies (fifth left); and Dr. Jakari Griffith, Interim Assistant Provost for Global Engagement (sixth left).

The Peninsula is highly regarded for its strong reputation, especially given that a significant portion of its readership is from outside Qatar, with the United States making up the largest segment of its online audience. The delegation was keen to learn more about The Peninsula and to explore potential future collaborations, including opportunities for student training.

