Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In GCC Consultative Meeting In New York
Date
9/23/2024 4:13:33 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated on Sunday in the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting touched on the progress of joint Gulf action, cooperation between the GCC states and the United Nations, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN23092024000067011011ID1108702790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.