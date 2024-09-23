Iranian official says Tehran achieves self-sufficiency in producing 80 percent of raw materials

(MENAFN) Mahmoud Mousavi, the head of the Tehran Leather Producers Union, has announced that Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in producing 80 percent of the raw materials necessary for manufacturing various types of bags. According to a report by IRIB, the country is now able to meet most of its needs domestically, significantly reducing reliance on imported materials. This progress marks a notable development in Iran's leather and bag manufacturing industry, which continues to grow and evolve.



Mousavi elaborated that the 80 percent of domestically produced materials include essential components such as artificial leather, fittings, and zippers, all of which are now being manufactured in Iranian factories. Only 20 percent of the materials needed, such as specialized components or high-end materials, are imported from other countries. This high degree of self-sufficiency reflects the advancement of Iran’s industrial capabilities, particularly in the area of bag production.



To further enhance the industry, many Iranian manufacturers are focused on improving both the quality and quantity of their products. Mousavi noted that these producers are importing new industrial machinery from China and Italy to modernize their production processes. This investment in technology is expected to raise the standards of their output and help local producers compete more effectively in both domestic and international markets.



In addition to upgrading machinery, the establishment of new factories is also contributing to the expansion of the industry. By setting up modern production facilities, Iran's bag manufacturers are positioning themselves for further growth and development. The combination of technological innovation, self-sufficiency in raw materials, and strategic imports of advanced machinery is setting the stage for the continued success of Iran’s bag manufacturing sector, allowing it to meet rising demand while maintaining high standards.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108702769