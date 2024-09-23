Peru’S GDP Grows 2.8% In First Seven Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's grew remarkably in the first seven months of 2024, with its expanding by 2.8 percent from January to July.



This positive trend reflects Peru's economic resilience and potential for further development. July 2024 stood out as a particularly strong month for the Peruvian economy.



The GDP grew by an impressive 4.5 percent compared to the same month last year. This surge was primarily driven by improvements in and services sectors.



The non-primary GDP, which represents higher value-added activities , experienced even more substantial growth.



It increased by 5.1 percent in July, marking the highest advancement of the year. This growth showcased a robust recovery in manufacturing, construction, and services industries.







Primary economic activities also contributed to the overall growth, albeit at a slower pace. These sectors, including primary manufacturing and hydrocarbons, advanced by 2.3 percent during the reference period.



Their contribution, while modest, played a crucial role in the economy's overall performance. The decentralized GDP, which accounts for seasonal factors, showed a 2.3 percent increase in July.



This growth was attributed to expansions in both primary and non-primary sectors. Primary sectors grew by 5.5 percent, while non-primary sectors increased by 0.8 percent.

These figures, released by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) , paint a picture of a thriving economy.



The data suggests that Peru is on a path of steady economic growth, with various sectors contributing to its success.



The balanced growth across different economic sectors indicates a diversified and resilient economy.



This diversity may help Peru weather potential economic challenges and maintain its growth trajectory in the coming months.



As Peru continues to navigate the global economic landscape, these positive indicators bode well for its future.



The country's ability to sustain growth across various sectors demonstrates its economic strength and adaptability.

