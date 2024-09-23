Cauvery Aarti: BJP Slams K’Taka Govt Over 'Uprecedented Interest' In Hindu Rituals

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) The BJP has slammed the Karnataka over its decision to send a delegation of officers to Haridwar and Kashi to study the Ganga Aarti and organise the Cauvery Aarti on the same lines in the state.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) from the BJP, R. Ashoka slammed the ruling party over its unprecedented interest in Hindu rituals.

Taking to social X, on Monday, LoP Ashoka, questioning the move, saying, "This Congress government, which reopened 30-year-old cases and jailed Kar Sevaks during the inauguration of the Ayodhya Temple, this same Congress government which loaded Ganesh idols onto police vans, and the same Congress government which dismissed communal violence during the Ganesh Visarjan in Nagamangala as a minor or accidental incident, is now suddenly showing an unprecedented interest in Hindu religion, traditions, and customs. Isn't this just acting?"

Ashoka said,“Mr. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, if you genuinely care even a little about the nation and religion, first arrest the 'brothers' who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha, arrest those responsible for the riots during the Ganesha Visarjan in Nagamangala and Davangere, and arrest the 'brothers' who held Palestine flags and created disturbances in Chikkamagaluru."

"Instead of that, if you merely stage a show by conducting the Cauvery Aarti, will Mother Cauvery be pleased with this?" Ashoka claimed.

He further stated, "Under the leadership of Mandya in-charge Minister and Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, legislators and members of the Legislative Council from Mandya and Mysuru, along with senior officials from the Cauvery Development Corporation, had already visited Haridwar and Kashi for three days to study the model of the Ganga Aarti, with the intent of conducting a similar Cauvery Aarti. Now, they are sending another delegation of officials. Why is this needed?”

Ashoka questioned,“If officials are required to go again, what did the minister and his team actually do during their visit? Did they go just to have fun with government funds?”

The Congress government is keen on organising the Cauvery Aarti on the lines of the Ganga Aarti during the historical Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

The government has decided to hold the Cauvery Aarti either at the Nimishamba temple in Srirangapatna on the banks of the River Cauvery or at the KRS Dam in Mandya district.

The delegation which has gone to Haridwar is likely to submit the report soon and sources stated that the government has decided to hold the Cauvery Aarti to set right the image dented through series of incidents of violence in Karnataka during the Ganesh Visarjan procession and waving of Palestinian flag and posters during the Eid Milad.