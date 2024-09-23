MSDF, DIFI Sign Agreements Ahead Of Family Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As a major international in Doha exploring global trends affecting families worldwide draws closer, key agreements for the hosting of the event have been signed between the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and Qatar Foundation's Doha International Family Institute.

The 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends will be held from October 30 to 31 at Qatar National Centre. Organised by Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) with the Ministry of Social Development and Family as a strategic partner, it will bring together experts, policymakers and thought leaders from around the world.

Ahead of the conference, the MSDF and DIFI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a sponsorship agreement for the strategic partnership between the two parties. The agreements were signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani and Executive Director of DIFI Dr. Sharifa Noman Al Emadi, with the signing witnessed by Minister of Social Development and Family H E Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani.

A spokesperson for the MSDF said,“The cooperation aims to enhance joint efforts between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the DIFI and their commitment to supporting the family as a basic pillar of society and promoting social development policies that focus on improving quality of life in Qatar.

“Through this agreement, the aim is to raise awareness about the challenges facing families in the modern era, and highlight the importance of the family's role in sustainable development. It will include joint initiatives such as workshops and research studies that address family issues.”

The MSDF said the agreement reflects its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with local and international institutions that contribute to strengthening family policies, and praised the role of DIFI in enhancing efforts to maintain family stability and cohesion.

“The ministry plays a pivotal role in supporting programs, events, conferences, and awareness campaigns that contribute to raising awareness of the role of the family in achieving the sustainable development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” said the MSDF spokesperson.

“The anniversary of the International Year of the Family represents an opportunity to emphasise the importance of the pivotal nature of the family. This cooperation highlights the importance that Qatar places on promoting social wellbeing, and the essential contribution that the family makes to achieve development – a contribution that should be strengthened, protected, and continuously supported through an investment in building strong and cohesive families.”

Dr. Al Emadi said:“Qatar has proven its deep commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to support families around the world, beginning with its organisation of the conference to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the International Year of the Family in 2004, and then the 20th anniversary conference of the International Year of the Family in 2014.

“This year's conference will be an embodiment of this legacy, bringing together thought leaders and experts to exchange ideas and explore best practices that contribute to enhancing family wellbeing and working to establish strategic partnerships that enhance the sustainability of family wellbeing and social development. We look forward to the conference having a positive impact on societies around the world.

“Through our partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, we aim to translate research and policies related to the family into tangible reality, by highlighting pressing issues facing Qatari families. We also work to exchange expertise that contributes to building solid institutional capabilities supporting the sustainability of family wellbeing. These joint efforts are essential to achieving positive and sustainable impact on communities in Qatar and beyond.”

More than 2,000 delegates – including policymakers, researchers, family practitioners, parents, and young people – will gather at the conference as it focuses on four major megatrends affecting families across the world: technological change, demographic change, migration and urbanisation, and climate change.

The conference, which is held every decade, has a crucial role in developing policies and programmes centred around supporting and empowering families on a global scale. For its 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family edition in Doha, the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an executive partner, with QatarDebate – founded by Qatar Foundation – as youth partner, and the event is supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.