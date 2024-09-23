TN BJP Demands CBI Probe, Judicial Inquiry In Tirupati Laddu Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad called for a CBI investigation and a judicial probe in the Tirupati laddu controversy.

He said that the issue has shaken the Hindu community worldwide, sparking outrage and demands for accountability are growing.

The BJP leader said that at the heart of the issue is the alleged use of animal in the sacred 'laddu' prasadam, a cherished tradition that must be preserved.

Prasad said, "This shocking revelation has led to widespread distress among devotees, with many calling for a thorough investigation, protection of Tirumala's spiritual integrity, and transparency in the temple's management.”

The BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu revealed that animal fat was used in the laddu making, along with excessive oil.

ANS Prasad said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam sourced oil from five private companies, but one refused to upgrade standards despite quality concerns.

He said that further testing confirmed the presence of animal fat in the oil, causing widespread distress among devotees.

The BJP leader said that Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Pralhad Joshi have sought clarification and a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Prasad said that devotees were urging the government to protect Tirumala's spiritual integrity, allocate funds according to the TTD Act, and remove non-Hindu employees.

He also said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams devotees disapprove of the use of TTD funds for unrelated projects like 'Garuda Varadhi' construction.

The BJP leader in the statement said that the former priest of the temple, Raman Dikshathalu has claimed that he had noticed adulteration in the cow ghee used to prepare Tirupati Laddu Prasad many years ago. Prasad said that this was also a matter to be probed and urgent action was the need of the hour.

The senior leader said that this controversy highlights the need for transparency and accountability in religious institutions and added that by addressing these concerns, the government can preserve Tirumala's sanctity and maintain devotees' faith.

Prasad said that in response to the controversy, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has sought a detailed report from the Andhra Pradesh government. He further said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to uphold the religious sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati temple and announced plans to cleanse all state temples following the allegations.

The BJP leader in the statement said, "Devotees seek a comprehensive solution to address the controversy, including a thorough investigation into the alleged adulteration of the prasadam, protection of Tirumala's spiritual integrity, and transparency and accountability in the management of the temple.”