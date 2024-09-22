(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Manama, Bahrain – September 21, 2024: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain commemorated its partners and volunteers at the Annual Appreciation Ceremony 2024, held at the Sofitel Bahrain and sponsored by Bapco Refining, Ebrahim K. Kanoo, and Tamkeen. The event recognized the exceptional contributions of partners and volunteers who have been instrumental in advancing INJAZ Bahrain’s mission to empower Bahrain’s youth.

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa honored more than 350 individuals and organizations for their active participation in INJAZ Bahrain's programs. Among the distinguished group were 29 corporate sponsors, 5 INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club Champions and 285 volunteers whose efforts significantly impacted the lives of Bahrain’s youth, guiding them toward a brighter future as tomorrow's leaders.

At the ceremony, Bapco Refining was honored with the 'Volunteer Service Award' for their outstanding contribution of over 2,180 volunteering hours in 2023-2024. Alba also received the 'Volunteer Service Award' for their contribution of over 1,193 volunteering hours, and AlMoayyed International Group was recognized for their contribution of over 519 volunteering hours during the same period.

Special recognition this year included Ministry of Education recognition for their tremendous support towards INJAZ Bahrain, received by her excellency Ms. Suha Hamada, Director-General for Schools' Affairs at the Education Ministry.

Other key contributors recognized for their dedication and outstanding performance included Mr. Hesham Juma from Alba, who received the Super Hero Award. In addition, the Best Schools Award this year went to Alezdihar Primary Girls School at the Primary Level, AlMalikya Primary Intermediate Girls School at the Intermediate Level, Al Hidd Secondary Girls School at the Secondary Level, Al Hekma International School in the Private Schools Category, and the University of Bahrain in the Universities Category. Lastly, INJAZ Bahrain Toastmasters Club Champions Salma Shaikho, Malak Almeel, Mariam AlBonni, Hamed Jamal, and Khalil AlMuhaiza were honored for their participation at the District Toastmasters Annual Conference 2024 in Kuwait earlier this year, where they came home with four awards.

Special recognition was also extended to yearlong supporters, including Alba, Al Salam Bank, Bapco Refining, Batelco, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Bahrain National Insurance (bni), Boeing, Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Gulf Hotels Group, Khaleeji, AlMoayyed International Group, National Bank of Bahrain, Tamkeen, Al Kooheji Electrical Contractors & Construction, Bahrain Bourse, The BENEFIT Company, Bahrain Islamic Bank, BMMI Group, AlKooheji Foundation, and Seef Properties as Diamond Volunteers. Qays H. Zu'bi Attorneys & Legal Consultants was recognized as a Platinum Sponsor, while stc Bahrain was acknowledged as Gold Sponsor. Burson Global, KPMG, NGN, Finmark, and AlMoayyed Computers Middle East were thanked for their In-Kind Support.







Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, stated, "Tonight's ceremony is a celebration of the incredible dedication and support of our partners and volunteers. Their unwavering commitment is the driving force behind our mission to empower Bahrain’s youth and build a brighter future for our community. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to honor their achievements. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all Board Members, Donors, Volunteers, the INJAZ Bahrain team, and all stakeholders for their invaluable support and commitment."

The evening concluded with an appreciation dinner and a raffle draw, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that drives INJAZ Bahrain’s ongoing success. The raffle was generously sponsored by Gulf Hotels Group, Talabat, The Diplomat Hotel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sofitel Bahrain and YK AlMoayyed and Sons.





