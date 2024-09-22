PM Modi, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Discuss Ways To Add Vigour To Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Kuwait historical linkages and people-to-people contacts with Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sunday.

"The talks with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, were very productive. We discussed how to add vigour to India-Kuwait ties in sectors like pharma, food processing, technology, and more," the Prime Minister said in a post on social X.

"PM Narendra Modi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed India-Kuwait bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people-to-people contacts," Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X.

The leaders noted with satisfaction that the two countries were supporting each other with energy and food security requirements.

"They expressed their firm commitment to deepen and diversify bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both countries. Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait, which is the largest diaspora group in the country," the MEA said, adding that the meeting between the leadership of the two countries is expected to impart fresh momentum to bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.

According to MEA, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time.

India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961, Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait. Till the discovery and development of oil, Kuwait's economy revolved around its fine harbour and maritime activities which included shipbuilding, pearl diving, fishing and voyages to India on wooden dhows carrying dates, Arabian horses and pearls that were traded for wood, cereals, clothes and spices.

The two countries have had diplomatic relations for more than 60 years.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli. The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of the age-old, multi-faceted and expanding India-Nepal partnership.