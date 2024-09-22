PM Modi Holds Talks With Nepalese Counterpart, Discusses Matters Of Mutual Interest

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli in New York on the second day of his three-day US visit on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of the age-old, multi-faceted and expanding India-Nepal partnership, Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for the of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X said: "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade."

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Oli described the meeting as "fruitful" and various matters of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

According to Nepal's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the two countries enjoy excellent bilateral ties. Founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition and religion, these relations are "close, comprehensive and multidimensional and are pronounced more in political, social, cultural, religious and economic engagements with each other".

The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 17, 1947.

Regarding its relations with India, the Nepalese foreign office says that the "unwavering commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence, sovereign equality, and understanding of each other's aspirations and sensitivities has been the firm foundation on which our bilateral relations have been growing further".