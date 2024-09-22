Zionist Forces, Hezbollah Exchanged Fire As Tension Along Lebanese Border Escalates

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (NNN-NNA) – The Israeli Zionists launched a series of on towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, prompting Hezbollah's retaliatory bombing at northern Israel, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, the Zionist warplanes carried out about 50 airstrikes in less than half an hour, more intense than previous airstrikes, targeting“Hezbollah sites and the outskirts of dozens of towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in separate statements that, in response to the Zionist airstrikes, they have attacked several bases and sites in northern Israel.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, the Northern Command's air defence missile system at Berea Barracks with Katyusha rockets,” and“bombed the headquarters for reconnaissance force of Golani Brigade 631 at Ramot Naftali Barracks, with a salvo of Katyusha rockets and attacked the Jal al-Alam Israeli site, located between the towns of Alma Al-Shaab and Naqoura, with artillery shells,” they said.

Tension along the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated sharply, following communication device explosions across Lebanon earlier this week that killed 37 and injured 2,931, as well as, an Israeli airstrike on Friday targeting a building in the Jamous area in the southern suburbs of Beirut that killed at least 31 and injured 66.

These developments marked the latest escalation of ongoing conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that began on Oct 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel's retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes into southeastern Lebanon. The conflict has already caused heavy casualties and displaced tens of thousands on both sides.– NNN-NNA

