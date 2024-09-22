Gaza War Death Toll Rises To 41,431 Palestinians As Health Sector Faces Critical Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces committed three massacres against civilians in the past 24 hours, resulting in 40 deaths and 58 injuries.

This brings the total death toll from the Israeli aggression in Gaza to 41,431, with 95,818 since the conflict began.

Palestinian of Health Majed Abu Ramadan stated that approximately 990 health workers have been killed and hundreds injured since the war on Gaza started on October 7, 2023. He condemned the targeting of health ministry staff, noting that five were killed and others injured due to Israeli shelling in southern Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned that ongoing Israeli aggression, the closure of all crossings, and continued targeting of the health sector could lead to the cessation of electric generators in all health facilities within ten days. This would endanger patients, especially in critical departments such as operations, intensive care, and nurseries. The ministry called for urgent intervention from international and humanitarian institutions to supply the necessary oils, filters, and spare parts for the generators.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire in both Gaza and across the Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon. He highlighted the heavy toll on civilians and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to avoid a comprehensive war. Borrell stated that stopping the conflict in Lebanon and Gaza will be a priority at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.



