Qatar Participates In Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Preparatory Meeting On Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in the preparatory meeting of the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Preparatory Meeting on Developments in Gaza, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

In continuation of the efforts of previous meetings, the ministers discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the region, the efforts made to stop the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza, and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and Lebanon.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing preparations for the ministerial meeting on the situation in Gaza and the implementation of the two-state solution as a way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, which the committee will host alongside the European Union and Norway this week.