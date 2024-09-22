Prime Minister Urges Relentless Efforts, Resolve, Creativity In Implementing Modernisation Programmes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan has underlined the need for a“complete consensus” among all ministries and institutions on the objectives and projects set forth in the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap, with a serious commitment to their implementation.

Meeting during a with ministers, secretaries-general, and directors of relevant departments and divisions tasked with tracking progress in the government plans, Hassan stressed that the“commitment to implementation must be genuine and ongoing at all levels of the executive apparatus,” according to a Prime Ministry statement.

"I will not leave anyone without support or assistance to enable them to succeed in this process, and this is a promise from me,” the prime minister told attending officials, adding,“However, anyone who does not believe in the vision's programmes and projects should not be part of the executive team."

"I am very clear on this matter and will insist on implementing and personally overseeing it," Hassan said, adding, "these are the state's programmes and they lie at the heart of the Royal Letter of Designation, and I will not allow anyone to undermine our credibility."

The prime minister underlined that there are three main factors necessary for Jordan to advance and succeed in modernisation programmes: will, management, and execution.

He also said that the implementation of the plans and programmes is an“ongoing process”, representing the commitment to the will upon which modernisation plans were built over the past years,“in broad national consensus and partnership.”

“The issue arises when governments change, leading to a retreat from the policies, plans, and work accomplished, and all the efforts expended. This has cost us the trust of many people over the past years.”

Hassan said that the government will provide the necessary expertise, national competencies, and support to the ministries to build capacities to apply new mechanisms in performance measurement, impact assessment, progress tracking, and identifying shortcomings in work, ensuring the success of project and programme implementation.

He directed ministries whose employees interact directly with citizens to adopt a“mindset of finding solutions rather than creating obstacles” for people referring to public institutions for services.“This is a fundamental issue.”

He also underlined the need to activate work according to the established mechanism, which includes progress-tracking units at the Prime Ministry and the relevant ministries, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of the state's strategic plans, according to the statement.

The workshop, titled "Economic Modernisation Vision: Continuing Achievement," was attended by ministers, secretaries-general, and representatives of performance and progress-tracking units within ministries and government institutions.

The workshop aimed to organise the work of ministries and government institutions within a framework to measure performance and evaluate the outcomes related to government programmes, aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision, the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, and the Letter of Designation to the government.