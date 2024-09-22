Protecting Integrity Across Borders: Myriem Kadmiri And Menasa IPR's Story

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Myriem Kadmiri, founder and CEO of Menasa IPR, is an intellectual property lawyer leading the charge in protecting consumers from counterfeit goods and products by enforcing IP rights and working to protect customers and brands in a safer marketplace. Her work goes beyond just battles, aiming to save lives and preserve the integrity of the brands people trust. Myriem's efforts serve to foster a culture of empowerment, especially for women in IP law, protecting consumers while promoting creative endeavors.

Myriem's Role and Starting the Business

As a partner and CEO of Menasa IPR firm, Myriem manages partners, lawyers, and market researchers across the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and China, and has since expanded into Turkey and, more recently, East Africa. Starting the business was a challenge, but she persevered with the help of others.

“In the early days,” Myriem says,“I had to navigate the complexities of establishing a firm in a competitive field. Overcoming these challenges was made possible through the collective effort and trust of my colleagues and clients, who believed in the vision of Menasa IPR.”

Now with 14 years of industry experience, she has proven herself as a leader capable of evaluating industry-wide trends, as well as analyzing the competitive landscape to implement critical measurements, client service initiatives, and change strategies.

Beyond the Economic Threat

The primary focus of Menasa IPR is to protect consumers and brands from the infringement of copyright law by counterfeit goods. Beyond the obvious economic threats, counterfeit goods do not abide by the same regulations as legitimate products, resulting in potential endangerment of the consumer. For example, counterfeit auto spare parts often lack the rigorous safety testing of genuine parts, putting the lives of drivers and passengers at risk. A faulty brake pad or airbag, which may not meet industry safety standards, could fail in critical moments, leading to severe accidents or loss of life.

Similarly, in the pharmaceutical sector, counterfeit medications may contain harmful or ineffective substances, leading to severe health risks or failing to treat the condition for which they were prescribed.

In these and similar ways, counterfeit goods both endanger the consumer and weaken brand integrity, resulting in the need for IP regulations. Myriem works to combat organizations behind IP infringement, disrupt organized crime networks, and clean markets of illicit goods. Furthermore, her dedication to her work is evident in every successful raid her teams conduct, each one a step towards securing markets and protecting the integrity of the brands she represents.

The Key to Growth is Empowerment

Outside of her essential work in defending IP, Myriem also emphasizes empowering women in her field. She encourages women to embrace the challenges, believe in their own capabilities, and pursue leadership roles within the IP enforcement industry.

“Empowerment, particularly for women in fields like IP enforcement, is vital,” Myriem explains.“Recognizing your potential and contributing to a culture of support and collaboration can drive success. My advice is to embrace challenges, believe in your capabilities, and uplift those around you.”

Creating Safety and Trust Where It Is Needed Most

Standing on a belief in defending IP and empowering others, Myriem aims to become a global leader in IP enforcement, continuing to expand and improve new methods of protecting consumers and brands. She takes immense pride in her work, navigating legal landscapes to create safety and trust where it is needed most. Menasa IPR has solidified its position as a leading IP firm, recognized for delivering outstanding client service and gaining referrals from industries such as Automotive, Cartridges, Watches, and Luxury Brands, among many others.

MENAFN22092024000067011011ID1108701337