Caitlin Clark Caps Historic Season With WNBA Rookie Of The Year Award

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Sunday. This recognition follows Clark's achievement as a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, three-time WNBA Eastern Player of the Week and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August.

Clark joins elite company alongside Aliyah Boston as the only Fever players to earn the Rookie of the Year honour.

Clark was also named to the All-WNBA First Team with Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson. AP All-Rookie Team with Kamilla Cardoso, Leonie Fiebich, Rickea Jackson and Angel Reese.

Clark started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and had a groundbreaking debut year, marked by numerous WNBA records. Clark finished the regular season leading rookies in scoring (19.2 ppg), field goals made (242), 3-point field goals made (122) assists (8.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (35.4 mpg).

In addition to the rookie class, Clark topped the entire league in assists (337) and 3-point field goals made, compiled the most points (769), assists and 3-point field goals made ever by a rookie in WNBA history.

Her 769 points were not only the most recorded in a single-season in franchise history, but the most by a point guard in a single-season in WNBA history. On top of points, Clark's 337 assists broke the previously held single-season assist record of 316. Clark also tallied the most double-digit scoring games (35) by a rookie ever and the most double-doubles (14) in a season in franchise history and by a rookie guard in WNBA history.

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double and also the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double.

Clark will be hoping to continue her dream run as the Indiana Fever begin postseason on Monday against the Connecticut Sun for Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.