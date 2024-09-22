Taylor Swift unveils her selection for upcoming American leader

(MENAFN) American pop icon Taylor Swift has announced her intention to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the upcoming United States presidential election scheduled for November. Swift’s endorsement followed the first debate between Harris and her challenger, Donald Trump, which took place on Tuesday.



In a post on Instagram, where she has over 280 million followers, the 34-year-old shared that she had watched the debate and conducted research on both candidates. She expressed her belief that Harris is a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” asserting that the nation could achieve far more if guided by calm rather than chaos.



Swift articulated her support by emphasizing that Harris, alongside her running mate Tim Walz, would advocate for critical issues requiring passionate champions, such as LGBTQ+ rights and in vitro fertilization (IVF).



In a playful touch, Swift included a photo of herself holding her cat and signed off with the moniker “Childless Cat Lady.” This reference seems to be a nod to a controversial comment made by J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, who in a 2021 interview described the Democratic Party as being led by “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”



This is not Swift's first foray into political endorsement; during the 2020 election, she supported Joe Biden and criticized Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” throughout his presidency.



As the election campaign heats up, Swift's endorsement adds a significant voice to the political conversation, highlighting the growing trend of celebrities influencing public opinion and voter engagement.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701034