CEO of ABC becomes under protection of Hungarian intelligence

(MENAFN) Christiana Parsony Arcidiakuno, the CEO of ABC, has come under the protection of Hungarian intelligence after receiving threats linked to the recent explosion of pagers in Lebanon that her company sold. This troubling development was revealed by her mother, Beatrix Parsoni Arsidiacunu, in a statement to The Associated Press, underscoring the gravity of the situation.



Following the explosion, Beatrix disclosed that her daughter began receiving alarming threats. In response to these dangers, Hungarian intelligence acted swiftly to move Christiana to a secure location and has advised her to refrain from speaking to the media and the public for her safety.



Beatrix clarified that Christiana did not play any role in the detonation of the pagers, stating that her involvement was limited to acting as an intermediary. Furthermore, she emphasized that the pagers were neither produced in Hungary nor routed through the country.



At 49 years old, Christiana boasts an impressive academic profile. She earned a PhD in particle physics from University College London, where she conducted research under the mentorship of retired professor Akus Cofer. In a statement, Cofer confirmed that while he has published collaborative papers with Christiana, he is not aware of her other endeavors.



Christiana is multilingual, fluent in seven languages, and is also an accomplished artist, with her Budapest apartment showcasing her own paintings. Her career has been characterized by humanitarian work, which has taken her across various parts of Africa and Europe, as reported by Reuters.



To gain further insight into Christiana, Reuters conducted interviews with acquaintances and former colleagues. They depicted her as a highly intelligent individual whose professional path has been marked by frequent transitions and short-term roles. Despite the breadth of her experience, her career trajectory appears inconsistent, as she navigates a series of diverse positions without settling into a permanent role.

