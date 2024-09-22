Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack On Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 21 to 22, Russian attacked the Poltava region with drones and damaged the energy infrastructure in one district of the region, leaving 56 households and 30 business consumers without electricity.

Poltava Region Governor Filip Pronin announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with UAVs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, there is damage to the energy infrastructure in one district of the region. As a result, 56 households and 30 business consumers were left without electricity," the post said.

Specialists are already working to restore the electricity supply to people.

Photo: Getty Images