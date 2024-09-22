Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack On Poltava Region
Date
9/22/2024 5:17:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 21 to 22, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with drones and damaged the energy infrastructure in one district of the region, leaving 56 households and 30 business consumers without electricity.
Poltava Region Governor Filip Pronin announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Last night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with UAVs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, there is damage to the energy infrastructure in one district of the region. As a result, 56 households and 30 business consumers were left without electricity," the post said.
Read also:
Casualty toll hits 21 after Russian FAB-250 bomb targets Kharkiv
Specialists are already working to restore the electricity supply to people.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN22092024000193011044ID1108700851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.