ACT Employees Participate in Beach Clean-Ups in Aqaba

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Aqaba, Jordan – September 21, 2024) – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has recently participated in beach clean-up events. Employees, including the Senior management, came together to contribute to the preservation of Aqaba’s coastline.

ACT organized a beach clean-up to reduce environmental waste, where its volunteer employees collected 45 bags of waste, weighing approximately 550 kgs. The waste comprised a variety of materials such as plastic bottles, glass cans, carton cups, plastic bags, and wood--all of which were placed in biodegradable bags and transported to a local waste management facility for proper disposal.

Furthermore, ACT partnered with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to conduct a seabed clean-up under the patronage of His Excellency the Chairman of ASEZA, Nayef Al-Fayez. This event is part of ASEZA’s initiative, “Caring for and Protecting Coral Reefs in Aqaba,” which included 228 campaigns and resulted in 14 tons of waste collection. Which aligns with the goals and vision of ACT and is part of its Environmental Steering Committee’s activities.

Commenting on the event, Harald Nijhof, CEO of ACT, said, “We are proud of our team’s dedication to protecting the environment and maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. At ACT, sustainability is a core value of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Through initiatives beach clean-up, we strive to reduce our environmental impact by involving employees and the local community in educational and practical activities that benefit Aqaba.”

These initiatives align with ACT’s commitment to engaging employees and the local community in environmental stewardship, implementing best practices in waste management, and contributing to the protection of Aqaba’s coral reefs.

ACT’s annual Go Green Week engaged employees in various green initiatives in June, including a beach clean-up where 110 participants removed 980 kg of waste from Aqaba’s beaches. The week also featured a dive clean-up, retrieving 350 kg of waste from the sea, as well as environmental awareness sessions and a planting activity where 60 shrubs were planted.





