Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, FINAL FANTASY XVI, God of War: Ragnarök, and more arrive on PC with a performance boost from NVIDIA DLSS 3

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 18, 2024: Each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players. This week, God of War Ragnarök, FINAL FANTASY XVI, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and Enotria: The Last Song are releasing on PC with day-one support for DLSS 3. This means their critically acclaimed stories can be experienced with better than-ever performance.



SQUARE ENIX’s FINAL FANTASY XVI is out now with day-one support for DLSS 3 with Super Resolution and Frame Generation, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. With a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU in gamers’ PC or laptop, they can experience FINAL FANTASY XVI on PC at its best. Players can maximize frame rates with DLSS 3 with Super Resolution and Frame Generation while taking image quality to its limit with DLAA. The gameplay is even more responsive with NVIDIA Reflex so battles against Valisthea’s Dominants are as cinematic as possible. NVIDIA’s newest GeForce Game Ready 561.09 WHQL driver is also now available for download.



On September 19, God of War Ragnarök arrives on PC. The sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) is an epic and heartfelt journey that follows Kratos and Atreus as they struggle with holding on and letting go. GeForce RTX GPU or laptop users can activate NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex. Using DLSS 3, GeForce RTX 40 Series desktop GPUs can play at 4K, with max settings up to nearly 200 FPS thanks to a 2X average performance multiplier. This will let players help Kratos and Atreus fight through the end of the world to the best of their abilities.



Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster also launches on September 19, bringing players back to the peaceful town of Willamette, Colorado, where a military-imposed quarantine hides a living hell for freelance journalist Frank West to explore. As they venture into the only shopping mall in town, players will experience a fresh take on the zombie genre with incredible action, over-the-top combat, and several weapon choices. Brought back to life with Capcom’s RE ENGINE, PC players with GeForce RTX GPUs can accelerate frame rates with DLSS 3 with Super Resolution and Frame Generation, and make the zombie slaying action even more responsive thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA Reflex.



Jyamma Games’ Enotria: The Last Song is a new soulslike set in a beautiful sun-lit world inspired by Italian folklore that will include day-one support for both DLSS 3 and Reflex when it launches on September 19. Wear unique role-altering masks, face formidable foes, and alter reality with the power of Ardore to unravel the secrets of Enotria.





MENAFN22092024003654000333ID1108700647