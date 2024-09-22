Iran revives 86 idle small-scale mines in 5 months

(MENAFN) The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has successfully revived 86 idle small-scale mines across the country during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21. This achievement was announced by Abbas Jorjani, who oversees the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program dedicated to revitalizing inactive mines. Currently, IMIDRO is closely monitoring these revived mines, having already conducted investigations in two provinces.



The initiative to revive small mines was first introduced in late March 2019 and was fully implemented a year later. The primary objective of this program is to activate the country's mining resources, which is expected to lead to increased production and job creation, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. This effort is part of a broader strategy to stimulate the mining sector, which has become a focal point for the Iranian government amidst ongoing economic challenges.



In December 2021, Reza Azimi, the former director of this revitalization program, highlighted the signing of 37 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering investment and scientific-research collaborations with knowledge-based companies. Additionally, 124 projects were introduced to the Mining Investment Insurance Corporation to secure necessary funding and support for startups and innovative firms in the sector.



Under this program, various small-scale mines—including those for chromite, manganese, hematite, dolomite, iron ore, copper, and construction stones—have been surveyed. This involves diagnosing problems and implementing solutions to address their issues effectively. IMIDRO’s efforts align with Iran's new economic strategies, focusing on strengthening the mining sector, enhancing feedstock supplies for mineral industries, and promoting sustainable employment through a comprehensive approach that encompasses exploration, machinery development, and mine revival initiatives.



