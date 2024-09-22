Kenya To Hold UN Tourism Week Celebrations In Kisumu

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





NAIROBI, Sept 22 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya is set to hold the 2024 UN Tourism Week celebrations from September 23 to 27 in Kisumu.

In a statement, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano disclosed that Kisumu County will also host this year's World Tourism Day celebrations in an effort to shine spotlight on the county's rich tourism potential and cultural heritage.

The CS said that throughout World Tourism Week, Kisumu County will host a series of activities aimed at promoting tourism development in the larger western region.

The event will also offer a platform for the county leadership, stakeholders and tourism players at the national level to unlock Kisumu's and the western Kenya tourism circuit's untapped tourism potential.

Additionally, Kenyans will enjoy free entry to game reserves and national parks on September 28, 2024.

Miano noted that the event will also position the county not only as a prime leisure destination but also as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

“Kenya is blessed with rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Kisumu, on her part, holds a special place in our national tourism master plan for its unique and splendid offerings for domestic tourism,” said Miano.

The 2024 World Tourism celebrations mark the 44th edition since inception by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) back in 1980.

The global celebration will be hosted in Tbilisi, Georgia, under the theme“Tourism and Peace”, reinforcing tourism's role in promoting peaceful coexistence and understanding across the world's diverse creeds, cultures and communities. - NNN-KBC