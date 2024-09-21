Azerbaijan Is Initiator Of Joint Statement At UN Regarding Protection Of Landmine Victims Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In Geneva, a joint statement titled "Addressing the Impact of
Mines and Explosive Remnants of War on Human Rights" was issued
during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council,
Azernews reports.
The statement was delivered by a representative of Croatia on
behalf of a group of sponsors, including Albania, Azerbaijan,
Chile, Mozambique, Panama, and Croatia.
In the section discussing the Promotion and protection of all
human rights, including the right to development, the document
notes that "landmines and explosive remnants of war have both
immediate and long-term negative impacts on a wide range of human
rights, including the rights to life, health, education, work, and
freedom of movement."
Additionally, the statement highlights that "landmines also
obstruct the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs)."
In this context, the signatories called on the UN Human Rights
Council to take concrete steps to address the impact of landmines
and explosive remnants of war on human rights.
The statement unequivocally states that the responsibility for
violations of human rights resulting from landmine explosions lies
with the user states: "States' obligations in the field of human
rights should guide their national and international policies in
addressing the problems associated with the use and presence of
mines. The exchange of mine maps is one of the most important tasks
of international cooperation established in international law
regarding human rights, and this is, in turn, 'one of the
foundations of sustainable peace and development,' according to the
UN Secretary-General."
At the time of its issuance, the statement was supported and
signed by a broad interregional group of 65 countries representing
Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
It is worth noting that the initiative for this joint statement
was first voiced by a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry during the conference "Advancing Towards a Landmine-Free
Peace and Utilizing the Human Rights System to Restore the Rights
of Victims," held at the UN headquarters in Geneva on June 27.
Furthermore, Azerbaijani diplomats acted as co-authors in the
preparation of the document, which was supported by the coalition
of 65 countries.
