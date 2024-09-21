Azerbaijan Is Initiator Of Joint Statement At UN Regarding Protection Of Landmine Victims Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Geneva, a joint statement titled "Addressing the Impact of Mines and Explosive Remnants of War on Human Rights" was issued during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Azernews reports.

The statement was delivered by a representative of Croatia on behalf of a group of sponsors, including Albania, Azerbaijan, Chile, Mozambique, Panama, and Croatia.

In the section discussing the and protection of all human rights, including the right to development, the document notes that "landmines and explosive remnants of war have both immediate and long-term negative impacts on a wide range of human rights, including the rights to life, health, education, work, and freedom of movement."

Additionally, the statement highlights that "landmines also obstruct the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs)." In this context, the signatories called on the UN Human Rights Council to take concrete steps to address the impact of landmines and explosive remnants of war on human rights.

The statement unequivocally states that the responsibility for violations of human rights resulting from landmine explosions lies with the user states: "States' obligations in the field of human rights should guide their national and international policies in addressing the problems associated with the use and presence of mines. The exchange of mine maps is one of the most important tasks of international cooperation established in international law regarding human rights, and this is, in turn, 'one of the foundations of sustainable peace and development,' according to the UN Secretary-General."

At the time of its issuance, the statement was supported and signed by a broad interregional group of 65 countries representing Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

It is worth noting that the initiative for this joint statement was first voiced by a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry during the conference "Advancing Towards a Landmine-Free Peace and Utilizing the Human Rights System to Restore the Rights of Victims," held at the UN headquarters in Geneva on June 27.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani diplomats acted as co-authors in the preparation of the document, which was supported by the coalition of 65 countries.