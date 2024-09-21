Caspian Sea & COP29: Positive Trends Observed In Chemical Composition Of Water

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 event this November. Undoubtedly, one of the focal topics during the will be the ecosystem and cleanliness of the Caspian Sea.

It is important to note that the pollution of the Caspian Sea, the world's largest lake, should concern not only Azerbaijan but also other Caspian coastal countries, as we must remember that this vast water body is one of nature's greatest treasures.

Jeyhun Muradov, head of the Caspian Complex Ecological Monitoring Department, stated in an interview with journalists that recent monitoring results show positive trends in the chemical composition of the Caspian Sea water.

He mentioned that the modular structures set up in the beach areas, primarily utilizing the latest technologies on platforms and floating devices, have resulted in positive outcomes, with signs of water purification being observed.

So, how is the Caspian being polluted?

Sixty percent of the wastewater entering the Caspian comes from the Volga River. However, the pollution from the Kura and Ural rivers is also significant. Communal and industrial waste formed in the territories of Armenia and Georgia enters the Caspian via the Kura River, negatively affecting the local ecosystem.

Additionally, the failure to adhere to environmental standards during the exploration, extraction, and transportation of hydrocarbon resources, along with industrial waste and untreated household wastewater flowing into the Caspian, as well as waste from floating vessels and fertilizers used in agriculture being washed into rivers and channels during rainfall and irrigation, are among the main causes of pollution in the Caspian.

Cleaning Campaigns

Azerbaijan has always called on Caspian coastal countries to clean the sea and protect the ecosystem. Among the companies supporting efforts to reduce plastic waste in the Caspian, bp Azerbaijan stands out. In 2021, bp partnered with the Azerbaijan Geographic Society and the Caspian Integrated Scientific Network to join the "Cleaning Transboundary Flows of Plastic Materials into the Caspian Sea" (CRYPTIC) project. As part of this support, bp sponsored the initial fieldwork conducted on August 8 in the project's pilot area located in the Neftchala district.

The aim of the CRYPTIC project was to create potential in the region for reducing plastic waste entering the Caspian Sea. Within the project framework, the transboundary mouth of the Kura River and its adjacent coastal area were designated as a pilot zone for mapping, identifying, and cleaning plastic waste.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Water Transport Police Department continues to carry out cleaning campaigns, monitoring, and awareness-raising activities in collaboration with the State Ecological Safety Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in the coastal waters of the Caspian Sea and internal water bodies.

So far, thousands of people have participated in these campaigns, especially the youth, who are showing a keen interest in environmental protection. This year, cleaning campaigns began at the start of the season, covering coastal areas, forests, roadways, and almost all public places. Over 110 tons of waste have been cleaned during these activities, which will continue at various times throughout the year.

COP29 and the Caspian Sea

It is essential to emphasize the invaluable role of the COP29 event in the cleaning and protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem. This conference, the largest event to be held in Azerbaijan, is expected to facilitate necessary discussions related to the Caspian and lead to important decisions.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.