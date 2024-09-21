Caspian Sea & COP29: Positive Trends Observed In Chemical Composition Of Water

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan will host the COP29 event this November. Undoubtedly,
one of the focal topics during the conference will be the ecosystem
and cleanliness of the Caspian Sea.
It is important to note that the pollution of the Caspian Sea,
the world's largest lake, should concern not only Azerbaijan but
also other Caspian coastal countries, as we must remember that this
vast water body is one of nature's greatest treasures.
Jeyhun Muradov, head of the Caspian Complex Ecological
Monitoring Department, stated in an interview with journalists that
recent monitoring results show positive trends in the chemical
composition of the Caspian Sea water.
He mentioned that the modular structures set up in the beach
areas, primarily utilizing the latest technologies on platforms and
floating devices, have resulted in positive outcomes, with signs of
water purification being observed.
So, how is the Caspian being polluted?
Sixty percent of the wastewater entering the Caspian comes from
the Volga River. However, the pollution from the Kura and Ural
rivers is also significant. Communal and industrial waste formed in
the territories of Armenia and Georgia enters the Caspian via the
Kura River, negatively affecting the local ecosystem.
Additionally, the failure to adhere to environmental standards
during the exploration, extraction, and transportation of
hydrocarbon resources, along with industrial waste and untreated
household wastewater flowing into the Caspian, as well as waste
from floating vessels and fertilizers used in agriculture being
washed into rivers and channels during rainfall and irrigation, are
among the main causes of pollution in the Caspian.
Cleaning Campaigns
Azerbaijan has always called on Caspian coastal countries to
clean the sea and protect the ecosystem. Among the companies
supporting efforts to reduce plastic waste in the Caspian, bp
Azerbaijan stands out. In 2021, bp partnered with the Azerbaijan
Geographic Society and the Caspian Integrated Scientific Network to
join the "Cleaning Transboundary Flows of Plastic Materials into
the Caspian Sea" (CRYPTIC) project. As part of this support, bp
sponsored the initial fieldwork conducted on August 8 in the
project's pilot area located in the Neftchala district.
The aim of the CRYPTIC project was to create potential in the
region for reducing plastic waste entering the Caspian Sea. Within
the project framework, the transboundary mouth of the Kura River
and its adjacent coastal area were designated as a pilot zone for
mapping, identifying, and cleaning plastic waste.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Water Transport
Police Department continues to carry out cleaning campaigns,
monitoring, and awareness-raising activities in collaboration with
the State Ecological Safety Service of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources in the coastal waters of the Caspian Sea and
internal water bodies.
So far, thousands of people have participated in these
campaigns, especially the youth, who are showing a keen interest in
environmental protection. This year, cleaning campaigns began at
the start of the season, covering coastal areas, forests, roadways,
and almost all public places. Over 110 tons of waste have been
cleaned during these activities, which will continue at various
times throughout the year.
COP29 and the Caspian Sea
It is essential to emphasize the invaluable role of the COP29
event in the cleaning and protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem.
This conference, the largest event to be held in Azerbaijan, is
expected to facilitate necessary discussions related to the Caspian
and lead to important decisions.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organisations, business, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
