Saudi National Weekend Offer At Millennium Place Barsha Heights: Make New Memories With Our Family Package
Date
9/21/2024 3:14:18 AM
Celebrate Saudi National Weekend with a fun-filled family getaway! Our exclusive Family Package includes:
- A delicious breakfast buffet for the family
- Complimentary roll-away bed for extra comfort
- Early check-in from 9 AM and late check-out until 5 PM
- 20% off at our hotel's restaurants and in-room dining
- Dubai Parks tickets for two adults
- Complimentary Arabic Coffee in the lobby Majilis with live performances
Starting at just AED 375 per night!
Terms: Early/late checkouts subject to availability. Children's and additional tickets available at the hotel's Travel Desk.
