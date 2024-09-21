Two People Killed As Russians Target Kherson Region
9/21/2024 3:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and seven others were injured in Kherson region amid Russian attacks.
Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian military targeted residential areas in the settlement across the region, including a high-rise building and 23 private households. The invaders also damaged a bus, agricultural machinery and private cars. Due to the Russian aggression, two people were killed, and seven others were injured," the post reads.
As the regional chief noted, the settlements of Antonivka, Dudchany, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Mykilske, Novokairy, Dniprovske, Rozlyv, Odradokamianka, Tomyna Balka, Novoberislav, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, Kizomys, Dariivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Priozerne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Lvove, Tomaryne and the city of Kherson came under the enemy fire and airstrikes.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday evening, September 20, the Russian military shelled Stanislav in Kherson region. A 74-year-old woman died.
