Rivian Opts To Follow Different Philosophy From Tesla In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rivian, a young electric vehicle (EV) company, has decided to do things differently by choosing a

different philosophy

compared to Tesla in China. Even though Tesla popularized electric (EVs) around the world and are now expanding into China, the two companies have decided to take different approaches. According to

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) , it has decided to carve its own path and not follow every move by Tesla, particularly in the Chinese market.

Rivian is not trying to compete directly with Tesla in the Chinese market. This could come as quite a surprise, especially since Tesla has already taken a large share of the market. However, according to Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, following in the footsteps of Tesla isn't their way to success. Instead, the company is focused on creating adventure-ready vehicles that appease EV enthusiasts.

When Rivian first debuted the R1T, its first vehicle, it was sold out. The light-duty pickup truck was created as an exhibition of its engineering prowess. Its intended purpose was to be robust, excellent in performance, and fit for any adventure. However, that comes at a cost: these high-quality cars are extremely expensive. For instance, the price ranged from $70,000 to $80,000 for the R1T, putting it out of reach for numerous individuals. Rivian recognized that despite being remarkable, these first-quality vehicles were insufficient to attain such a great degree of accomplishment as Tesla did.

Like other EV makers, Rivian is facing

serious hurdles : high prices, stigma around EVs and confusion over charging infrastructure. There are also misconceptions around EVs, with many believing that they are worse for the environment. Unlike traditional gas-powered cars, EVs don't burn fossil fuels and hence produce zero emissions, meaning they are better for the environment.

To deal with these misconceptions, Rivian is planning more affordable vehicles such as the R2 SUV and R3 series. These new models target everyday drivers, making the company more accessible to a broader audience. These more affordable options will help Rivian compete and prove it is serious about its future.

Unlike Tesla, Rivian is choosing to stay out of the Chinese market for now. Instead, the California-based manufacturer is choosing to target other markets, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. The company's focus is on drivers seeking adventures, not just city commuters.

Scaringe believes that in less than a decade from now, the world will be dominated by EVs, and Rivian will be in a great position to serve millions of customers.

Ultimately, Rivian's plan to stay away from Chinese markets and focus on adventure-ready EVs proves that they are not trying to be another Tesla. They are building their own unique brand with a different vision for the future.

