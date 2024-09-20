Songs For World Peace Celebrates The World Peace Day With 100+ Songs From 90 Countries, Hosting The 5Th Peace Day Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On September 21, Songs for World Peace will mark World Peace Day by releasing songs and hosting a panel on "Environmental Peace Through Music.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Songs for World Peace (SWP), a global initiative by musicians, will celebrate the United Nations's International Day of Peace by releasing songs about world peace in their native languages. The SWP is holding the 5th annual Peace Day Panel Discussion with a theme of Environmental Peace Through Music. The theme emphasizes how addressing climate issues and promoting ecological sustainability are integral to achieving global harmony. The discussion will feature partners and peace-building practitioners, aiming to foster dialogue and encourage collective action towards a more peaceful and equitable world.The live-streaming event takes place on Saturday, September 21 at 12 PM EDT/6 PM CEST/5 PM BST on the SWPYoutube @songs4worldpeace .Find more information about the event on their FaceBookThis year, SWP is partnering with tree planting organization Plant and Care for Peace, and climate change advocacy group ClimateMusic to promote environmental peace. Through these partnerships, they aim not only to promote global peace but also to contribute actively to the restoration and preservation of our planet.The guests participating in the panel discussion include:Laura Hassler, Founder and Director of Musicians Without BordersScarlet Rivera, Grammy Nominated Artist, and Environmental ActivistStephan Crawford, Founder and Executive Producer of The ClimateMusic ProjectStephen Crawford of ClimateMusic emphasizes that "Music has a key role to play in inspiring minds through hearts to build the collective action that is necessary to accelerate environmental peace." Grammy-nominated artist and environmental activist Scarlet Rivera highlights the urgency of the situation stating, "The living world is in [a] desperate condition with steep declines in every layer of biodiversity.” She champions that“We are the stewards of the rest of life on the beautiful planet we inherited. From our relations with one another in all our human Diversity, to the rest of life, Peace will be achieved if we follow the Original agreement, Do No Harm."SWP also collaborated with their partner organization, Plant And Care For Peace, founded by Mika Vanhanen to compose the theme song of the play Hope in the Hat: The play Hope in the Hat delivers a powerful message about the importance of unity, environmental stewardship, and the transformative power of hope. It follows a diverse group of individuals who reunite after 20 years to continue their mission of planting trees for peace. To achieve maximum outreach and impact, SWP will be releasing this special song“Plant And Care For Peace” in schools and throughout communities to promote awareness about environmental peace.Mika emphasizes that“we are committed to taking action-planting trees and using art, creativity, and cultural understanding to nurture our environment and foster peace across cultures. This initiative goes beyond just planting trees; it's about making a real difference.” He believes that“on September 21st, The International Day For Peace, we come together to celebrate our shared commitment to a better world. Welcome to join us!”Aligned with their current initiative for environmental peace, SWP will be releasing songs on International Peace Day featuring new artists from Bangladesh, Finland, Guadeloupe, Pakistan, Portugal, Rwanda, Scotland, Tanzania, and the United States. The finale song is a poignant anthem that transcends borders and cultures, promoting environmental harmony and unity among nations. Its lyrics evoke a deep reverence for nature's beauty and diversity, emphasizing the shared responsibility to protect and preserve the planet.By sharing songs about world peace from all over the world, the SWP helps to promote unity and celebrate peace through the power of music. They have been supported by Musicians Without Borders, Together Productions, and art27, as well as partnered with Music to Life, World Singing Day, and SkyBridge. Since 2020, they have released over 100 songs from more than 85 countries and regions. Their mission is to release songs about world peace from every country.Find the post-event music and recordings on their YouTube @songs4worldpeaceLearn how to support their work.[Contact]Email: ...Website: songsforworldpeace

