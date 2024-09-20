English Cottage Vacation Announces Exclusive US Thanksgiving 2024 Getaway In Dorset, UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bedroom 1 of 3 at Well Cottage, Dorset, United Kingdom

Well Cottage in winter, English Cottage Vacation

Thanksgiving and Christmas spent at Well Cottage

The award-winning English Cottage Vacation has announced an exclusive Thanksgiving experience at Well Cottage, an 18th century thatched property in Dorset.

- Nathan Kurton, Co-Host & Owner of English Cottage VacationDORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning English Cottage Vacation has announced an exclusive Thanksgiving-themed getaway at Well Cottage , an 18th century thatched property located in the heart of Dorset's picturesque countryside.From November 26th to December 3rd, 2024, guests are invited to enjoy an all-inclusive luxury festive escape that combines the warmth of a traditional US Thanksgiving with the charm of a quintessential British winter.This special experience allows guests to book the entire cottage for private use, accommodating up to six guests in complete comfort and seclusion. With 20% off for a limited time, this exclusive offer provides a unique way to celebrate Thanksgiving while exploring one of England's most beautiful regions amid traditional British winter festivities.An Unforgettable Thanksgiving FeastAt the heart of this fully tailor-made getaway is an exquisite Thanksgiving feast, carefully crafted by co-host and resident gourmet chef Laura.Guests will enjoy all the traditional dishes they know and love, infused with a delightful British twist. From succulent roast turkey to creamy mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a variety of seasonal sides, every element of the meal is prepared using the freshest organic ingredients, many sourced directly from Well Cottage's own gardens.“This is Thanksgiving like you've never experienced before,” says Laura, who prepares all gourmet meals, snacks and picnic fayre for guests during their stay.“We're bringing together the best of both worlds – the classic dishes that evoke the comfort of home, with unique touches inspired by the finest British cuisine.”Explore Dorset's Winter WonderlandBeyond the comforts of the luxury cottage, guests have the opportunity to embark on a series of expertly curated excursions, designed to showcase the very best of Dorset in winter.With Nathan, co-host, chauffeur, and guide, leading the way, guests can choose from a range of tailored adventures. Whether it's exploring the ancient mysteries of Stonehenge, visiting the historic castles dotting the countryside, or taking in the dramatic scenery of the Jurassic Coast, each excursion offers a unique glimpse into England's rich heritage.Nathan notes,“We love creating experiences that allow guests to see the region through a local's eyes. Our goal is to provide a perfect blend of iconic landmarks, hidden gems and festive events, ensuring every outing is as memorable as the next.”Exclusive Use of Well CottageGuests will enjoy the exclusive use of Well Cottage, a beautifully restored 18th-century thatched property, offering privacy and a true sense of home. The cottage's cosy interiors, lush gardens, and tranquil setting provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable holiday.With all-inclusive 24/7 VIP service, English Cottage Vacation takes care of every detail, from personalised itineraries to gourmet meals and daily excursions. Laura and Nathan are on hand throughout, ensuring guests have everything they need for a seamless and stress-free stay.Secure Your Place for This Unique ExperienceThis Thanksgiving-themed getaway is a rare opportunity to combine the traditions of the US holiday with all the charm of an English winter wonderland. With limited availability and exclusive use of Well Cottage, these dates are expected to be snapped up fast. Guests are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.“We've designed this experience to be both luxurious and intimate,” adds Laura.“Whether you're looking for a family celebration or a friends' reunion, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories in a truly special setting.”About English Cottage VacationEnglish Cottage Vacation, located in Dorset, England, offers year-round, all-inclusive, tailor-made holiday experiences that blend traditional British hospitality with modern comforts. Well Cottage, the company's flagship property, is a luxurious 18th-century thatched cottage surrounded by lush countryside and renowned for the personalised service, gourmet dining, and curated excursions provided by award-winning co-hosts Nathan & Laura Kurton.For more information or to book, visit or contact Laura and Nathan via ....

