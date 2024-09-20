ADULT-FILM STAR's ANTI-TRUMP FOOD TRUCK 'DCTATERS' TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

DcTaters [pronounced tay] kicked off a first-of-its-kind food truck this week throughout various locations around Los Angeles. The DcTaters food truck was designed to bring awareness to the concerns of human rights and social injustices. The pop-up event is produced by professional ex-chef and current adult star Lumi Ray who puts a playful twist on serious topics by speaking out against Donald and his controversial policies... especially those against women's rights. The overall goal is to inform and educate voters on Trump's dangerous policies and agendas.

Continue Reading

ADULT FILM STAR'S ANTI-TRUMP FOOD TRUCK 'DICTATERS' TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES







ADULT FILM STAR'S ANTI-TRUMP FOOD TRUCK 'DICTATORS' TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES Photo Credit: Brandon Kwon Lumi serves as the guest chef with politically charged FREE menu items such as Dic-tater Tots and the Secret Jan 6th Sauce. The DcTaters truck will be making multiple stops throughout Southern California through the end of September. Lumi will be on-site interacting with guests and serving up dishes. The truck offers patrons a unique intersection of entertainment, politics, and public discourse. For more information visit Download DcTaters Press Photos HERE

Photo Credit: Brandon Kwon SOURCE DcTaters Foods Inc WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED

Post this