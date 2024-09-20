عربي


ADULT-FILM STAR's ANTI-TRUMP FOOD TRUCK 'DCTATERS' TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES

9/20/2024 3:45:57 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
DcTaters [pronounced tay] kicked off a first-of-its-kind food truck this week throughout various locations around Los Angeles. The DcTaters food truck was designed to bring awareness to the concerns of human rights and social injustices. The pop-up event is produced by professional ex-chef and current adult film star Lumi Ray who puts a playful twist on serious topics by speaking out against Donald trump and his controversial policies... especially those against women's rights. The overall goal is to inform and educate voters on Trump's dangerous policies and agendas.

ADULT FILM STAR'S ANTI-TRUMP FOOD TRUCK 'DICTATORS' TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES Photo Credit: Brandon Kwon

Lumi serves as the guest chef with politically charged FREE menu items such as Dic-tater Tots and the Secret Jan 6th Sauce. The DcTaters truck will be making multiple stops throughout Southern California through the end of September. Lumi will be on-site interacting with guests and serving up dishes. The truck offers patrons a unique intersection of entertainment, politics, and public discourse.

Download DcTaters Press Photos HERE
Photo Credit: Brandon Kwon

SOURCE DcTaters Foods Inc

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

