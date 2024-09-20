Celebrating A Decade Of Excellence - Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Announces An Exclusive Fall Series Of 10Th-Anniversary Events.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With specially curated dishes prepared by talented alumni, guests are invited to join the prestigious Vancouver restaurant in October for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following on from its renowned Summer Seafood Boil in August, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar has shared the newest details of the next part of their anniversary event series, honouring 10 years since it first opened its iconic doors.

The festivities will consist of two public events, beginning with the introduction of a tantalizing Daily Feature Menu Series from October 4 th – 9 th . Created especially by Executive Chef Alex Chen, Executive Chef Roger Ma, or Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi, this delectable menu highlight will see one new unique dish added daily to the existing menu for the week. As an ending to the week-long celebrations, the restaurant will be hosting an Alumni Dinner on the 10 th , with a limited number of guests having the opportunity to enjoy a multi-course menu with both past & present members of the Boulevard team.

Since opening in 2014, Boulevard has welcomed the incredible talents of several award-winning chefs during their culinary careers in Vancouver. On Thursday, October 10th the team will be delighted to welcome back Bobby Milheron (Wentworth Hospitality Group), Jasper Cruickshank (Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar), Connor Sperling (June on Cambie), and Brittney Lygo (Homer St. Café & Bar) to the kitchen to work alongside Executive Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma, Daniel Kim and Kenta Takahashi. For one night only, the Alumni Dinner menu will feature a blend of award-winning dishes from the past alongside innovative new creations, allowing guests to be immersed in an extraordinary cuisine experience.







Executive Chef Alex Chen is excited to have the opportunity to welcome back and collaborate with familiar faces. For the highly decorated Executive Chef, uplifting those around him is a priority, along with mentorship and relationship building. The Alumni Dinner is a way to bring everyone all together once again, learn, try new things, and share knowledge.“We are full of ideas and cannot wait to bring them to fruition, with this being the grand finale of several immersive culinary experiences planned in celebration of our 10th anniversary,” he shares.“I'm looking forward to presenting our guests with an evening of culinary delights, with each of our chefs creating a dish that represents a part of their journey.”

“As well as having a solid technical foundation, diversity is important in our kitchen. I feel we try and interpret Vancouver into every dish we create at Boulevard,” explains Executive Chef Roger Ma .“With this being such a milestone year, we are truly delighted to welcome back those who helped us reach this pinnacle. All of our chefs, past and present, have played a part in Boulevard's success - we wouldn't be able to do what we do without them. Which is why this evening is sure to be a truly memorable experience and we are so excited about this event.”







For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar - including reservations, menu offerings, and all of the limited seating 10 th Anniversary event , please visit their website at boulevardvancouver.ca or on socials @blvdyvr .

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouver's downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Signature Executive Chef Alex Chen, and Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi along with Executive General Manager, Lisa Haley. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful experience to diners with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the city's recent history, Boulevard's seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.

