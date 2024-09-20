Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces ASR Deployments In Pennsylvania And Georgia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announced two new deployments of its 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”). The deployments took place at a hotel in Georgia and a multi-family complex in Pennsylvania.

The announcement reads,“The hospitality is growing for Knightscope as hotels, resorts and centers begin to realize the many benefits that ASRs bring to the industry. Guest experience and safety is an indicator of quality service, and the deployment of Knightscope's all-new K5 at this luxury Athens hotel adds a futuristic, branded and engaging element to that experience while keeping guests, employees and visitors safe.

“Multi-family living has proven to be an excellent fit for Knightscope's K5, providing real estate investors with an artificial intelligence-equipped, next generation neighborhood watch program. This Pittsburgh property, owned by an investment company with dozens of other properties in 14 states, previously deployed two K1 ASRs and now has a K5 ASR to help dynamically oversee the safety of the construction for a new development as well as the finished complex upon completion.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at .

