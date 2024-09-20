Shura Reviews Role Of Women In Preserving Cultural Identity, Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council has participated in Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum, held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg and concluded its work Friday. In her speech during a discussion session within the Forum's activities, HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti, stressed the State's belief in the importance of women as a fundamental pillar in sustainable development and preserving family values, cultural traditions, and national identity.

She pointed to the role of women in developing the culture and traditions of indigenous peoples, as the role of women in preserving cultural identity is considered an integral part of comprehensive development efforts. HE al-Sulaiti said that women are considered carriers of language, culture, and traditional lifestyle, and transmit these values to future generations, referring to experiences that have shown that women in indigenous peoples play a vital role in protecting cultural heritage and preserving unique ecosystems in their communities.

In this context, she stressed that the State of Qatar pays great attention to supporting women in these communities by empowering them economically and socially and enhancing their leadership capabilities, while ensuring the provision of an environment that respects and supports cultural heritage.

With regard to achieving a balance between industrial development and preserving traditional lifestyles, HE the Deputy Speaker said that the solution lies in adopting comprehensive strategies that take into account the needs of modern development without compromising cultural identity and heritage.

She noted that Qatar's vision in this area revolves around the need to enhance dialogue between government sectors and local communities to ensure that development projects are compatible with traditional values.

Regarding practices that can be replicated in other countries, she noted that educational programs, curricula, and the development of programs to empower women in leadership and entrepreneurial projects can contribute to enhancing their job opportunities and supporting sustainable development efforts.

She stressed the need for these programs to be rooted in local culture and enhance the role of women as preservers of heritage and national identity and as leaders in the development of local communities.

At the end of her speech, HE al-Sulaiti stressed that the State of Qatar is committed to supporting initiatives that preserve cultural diversity and protect peoples' rights, while empowering women to be active partners in achieving sustainable development and preserving heritage.

The session focused on the challenges facing women in a number of societies due to globalization and geopolitical changes, the challenges of preserving traditional knowledge, the role of women in transmitting these values and protecting distinctive ecosystems and cultures, and their role in achieving a balance between industrial development and preserving cultural heritage.

She also participated in a roundtable meeting held within the framework of the forum which addressed the role of women in the field of artificial intelligence and its impact on their lives and opportunities in the labour market, with a focus on how to benefit from this technology and deal with the challenges associated with it.

In this regard, she stressed the importance of involving women in the field of artificial intelligence. She indicated that the State of Qatar has taken serious steps to promote technology and innovation, with a focus on empowering women to be an effective part in building this future. She praised Qatar's initiatives to support women in the fields of technology, noting that women have unique visions in dealing with artificial intelligence issues, which balances innovation and moral responsibility.

She pointed out that Doha hosted the Web Summit, which is the largest conference in the technology sector, which witnessed a distinguished participation of women, reflecting the prominent role of Qatari women in this field. HE al-Sulaiti addressed the potential risks of artificial intelligence on women in the labour market, stressing the need to develop policies that contribute to the progress of artificial intelligence serving humanity and preserving the rights of all, including women.

The Eurasian Women's Forum, which concludes its work on Friday, seeks to enhance dialogue and co-operation between women from various Eurasian countries, by focusing on enhancing the role of women in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and sustainable development, while exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges facing women.

It also aims to support women's empowerment by discussing policies and programs that enhance their leadership role, and encouraging diversity and equality in various sectors.

