Spinzo's Flex Code System Revolutionizes Ticket Sales Industry By Addressing Longstanding Pain Point - Buyer Uncertainty

Spinzo, a leading provider of customized ticket sales solutions for sports teams, venues, and events, is making waves with its groundbreaking Flex Code system, a that is reshaping how teams and venues sell tickets. By allowing buyers to purchase a flex code that can be redeemed for one or more future events, without needing to select the events at the time of purchase, Spinzo is setting a new standard for flexibility, ease of use, and customer satisfaction.

A in Ticket Sales Flexibility

Spinzo's Flex Code system had already garnered widespread attention for its original features – the ability to streamline ticket redemption campaigns, sponsored tickets, giveaways, and multi-product packages. For years, Spinzo has been the engine behind some of the most creative promotions in ticket sales, many of them leveraging its Flex Code technology.

During the pandemic, Spinzo augmented the Flex Code functionality to allow codes to be auto issued as part of a purchase. Teams and venues can now sell flex plans and voucher packs that are truly flexible – no need to select the games in advance. The system also unlocks immense creativity, allowing for the sale of tickets before schedule release, and also double/triple buys where the buyer receives a free future game with their purchase.

"The problem with many current systems claiming to offer flex plans is that they are not truly flexible," said Emmanuel Elmajian, Founder and CEO of Spinzo. "Many require you to select the games upfront. But people don't even know what they're doing tomorrow, let alone weeks or months from now. Our Flex Code System changes the game, making the sale process a lot easier for both teams and fans."

Success Story: The Columbus Blue Jackets Holiday Homage Plan

A recent case study with the Columbus Blue Jackets exemplifies the impact of Spinzo's Flex Code system. The NHL team faced a challenge with their popular Holiday Homage Plan, which allows fans to purchase ticket packages as gifts. Traditionally, the buyer was required to either select the games at the time of purchase or have the recipient phone in later, limiting the flexibility and personal choice of the gift recipient.

To overcome this, the Blue Jackets implemented Spinzo's Flex Code system, allowing recipients to redeem their tickets for any future game of their choosing. The results were remarkable, with the team experiencing a 63% increase in ticket sales and overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans.

"One of the challenges we aimed to solve was enabling the recipient of the holiday gift pack to choose their own games, rather than the buyer selecting them at purchase," said Mark Metz, Senior Director of Ticket Operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets. "The flex system Spinzo provides resolved this issue, and we received great feedback from repeat buyers. All necessary information was provided on the confirmation pages, making code redemption straightforward. Moving our Holiday Homage Plan to the Spinzo platform was a game changer."

Why This Matters: Addressing a Growing Industry-Wide Problem

Modern ticket buyers are moving away from season ticket purchases in favor of a more "a-la-carte" experience. But they are also seeking flexibility with busy schedules and competing obligations. To win multi-purchase ticket buyers, sports teams and venues must deploy innovative solutions that meet the market, giving consumers the option to commit to the purchase but not the selection of games.

Another trend is dynamic pricing, where games are priced differently based on opponent or team performance. Spinzo's Flex Code system addresses this by permitting set games to be redeemable for free, while others become redeemable for a slight extra cost. That extra cost itself can be variable when paired with Spinzo's Dynamic Pricing technology.

Said Elmajian: "From a business standpoint, this innovation is essential for increasing revenue and building long-term customer relationships in the post-pandemic era. By removing the barrier of pre-selecting games, teams and venues are finding it easier to sell tickets to fans who may otherwise hesitate to commit. This technology opens the door to selling out-of-season games, pairing promotions with regular-season games, and even encouraging fans to attend more games than they might have otherwise."

Spinzo remains committed to driving innovation in the ticketing industry, providing partners with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

About Spinzo

Spinzo provides creative ticket sales solutions that are trusted by the world's most prominent sports teams, venues, and events. The promotional sales platform powers group ticketing, theme nights, community engagements, ticket distribution, fundraisers, and flex plans. It is heavily relied upon by sales, marketing, and operations departments in the live events industry. Spinzo also provides strategic growth consulting, assists in revenue-driving activities, and manages the industry-popular Ticket Playbook community with regular learning sessions. For more information, visit spinzo .

