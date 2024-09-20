Beijing Welcomes Global Tourists With Great Wall Heroes Global Marketing Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Great Wall Heroes 2024-Ensemble of the Great Wall and the Central Axis" Successfully Held at Badaling Great Wall

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

At the foot of the Badaling Great Wall, four influencers from the UK, Australia, Canada, and Thailand were honored as "Great Wall Hero: Visit Beijing Ambassadors" during the global marketing event titled "Great Wall Heroes 2024-Ensemble of the Great Wall and the Central Axis."

Continue Reading

Co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and the Yanqing District People's Government, the event was supported by Mastercard, an official partner. Attendees included representatives from various cultural and tourism bureaus across Beijing, key scenic areas, inbound tourism enterprises, media, and international guests. The event was broadcast globally via the official "Visit Beijing" overseas social media channels, reaching over 100,000 online viewers through images, videos, and live streams.

Ensemble of World Heritage Sites: Celebrating New Splendor

The Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, reflecting Beijing's status as a national cultural center and hub for international exchanges, leveraged the city's global reputation as a world-class cultural and tourism destination to emphasize its rich heritage. In July, the successful inclusion of the "Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital" on the UNESCO World Heritage List brought China's total number of world heritage sites to 59, making Beijing the city with the most such sites globally, with eight in total.

This year's "Great Wall Heroes" event, themed "Ensemble of the Great Wall and the Central Axis," aimed to highlight the vibrancy of Beijing's heritage through the in-depth experiences of travel influencers exploring iconic landmarks like the Great Wall and the Central Axis.

The event featured an exciting video of the four "Great Wall Heroes" exploring Beijing. Guided by bilingual expert Dou Junjie, the influencers journeyed through iconic sites like the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, and Summer Palace, gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization. They cycled along the streets of the Central Axis, embraced Beijing's modern lifestyle, climbed the Badaling Great Wall, experienced the unique "night tour", visited the Yanqing Olympic Center to see the reuse of Olympic venues, and savored local delicacies like Beijing Duck and zhajiangmian.

The four "Great Wall Heroes" shared their unique journeys and surprising discoveries with the audience. Sam Tyler from the UK expressed that this experience gave him a new perspective on Beijing. Australian adventurer Siddhartha Hewison (sids) was thrilled to visit so many world heritage sites in one city, feeling a deep connection with Chinese culture. Canadian Mark Harrison recalled his time living in China, impressed by the active social lives of seniors he encountered while cycling along the Central Axis. Theppitak Sureepong (Pommapartiew) from Thailand, a seasoned traveler, was amazed by the harmonious blend of history and modernity in Beijing's landmarks.

Enhancing International Services: Sharing the City's Warmth

Since last year, China has introduced a series of policies to ease the arrival of foreign visitors, reaffirming its commitment to openness. The "Great Wall Heroes" from Australia, Thailand, the UK, and Canada benefited from visa-free entry or the 144-hour transit visa exemption, allowing them to enjoy a smooth travel experience.

This year, Beijing has focused on tackling the challenges encountered by tourists throughout their journey-arrival, transportation, accommodation, sightseeing, shopping, and payment. The city has made significant efforts to elevate service standards and improve the overall travel experience. Upon arriving, the "Great Wall Heroes" were introduced to seamless payment solutions at the international traveler service centers in both airports. Throughout their visit, they experimented with different payment methods, using foreign cards for subway fares, mobile payments for bike rentals and restaurant orders, and cash for cultural souvenirs, excitedly commenting, "It's incredibly convenient!"

Proactive and Targeted Marketing: Overseas Influencers Share the Story of Beijing

This year, a surge of foreign influencers has shared their experiences in China, amassing over one billion views on foreign-language platforms and igniting a "#Chinatravel" trend. Since 2016, the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau has spearheaded the "Great Wall Heroes" global marketing initiative, inviting overseas travel influencers to engage deeply with Beijing's tourism offerings. In this year's campaign, the four "Great Wall Heroes," each with over a million followers-including one from the UK with more than four million-are sharing their genuine experiences in Beijing with audiences worldwide. Ahead of the event, the official "Visit Beijing" overseas social media account launched a user-generated content (UGC) campaign, encouraging fans to submit their favorite photos from Beijing and the stories behind them.

The "Great Wall Heroes" global marketing campaign aligns with Beijing's strategic vision as a leading global tourism destination. Each year, it selects a core theme and a group of overseas travel influencers to highlight diverse tourism resources. After eight years of dedicated development, the initiative has gained significant brand influence, becoming an essential platform for these influencers to experience and promote the charm of Beijing. This campaign effectively showcases the city's cultural tourism assets, enhances its image, and tells its story, serving as a key driver for expanding the international tourism market and unlocking potential within the cultural tourism sector.

SOURCE Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED