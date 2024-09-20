Sharmila Seeks CBI Probe Into Presence Of Animal Fat In Tirumala Laddu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Sep 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Committee President Y. S. Sharmila has urged the Centre to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged presence of animal in ghee used in making Tirumala laddus.

In a letter to Union Home Amit Shah on Friday, she drew his attention to the 'alarming allegations regarding the presence of animal fat in the ghee used to prepare the laddu prasadam of Lord Balaji in Tirumala. She mentioned that the laddu prasad holds immense religious significance for millions of pilgrims and devotees, and its preparation is steeped in ancient traditions and customs.

The Congress leader wrote that the recent statement by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the use of animal fat in the ghee has caused considerable concern.

“During a media briefing on September 18, he claimed that fat from dead animals and fish oil were being used in the ghee that serves as an ingredient in the laddu prasadam. This comes amidst a series of complaints about the quality of the laddu prasadam over the past few years, yet no investigation has been initiated by any government,” reads the letter.

Sharmila Reddy further wrote that the seriousness of the Chief Minister's statement was amplified by the ruling TDP's claims of a laboratory report from NDDB CALF Ltd indicating the presence of beef tallow and possibly other animal fats in ghee samples.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the state government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board. The report, dated July 6, 2024, suggests findings of lard and fish oil as well.

The APCC chief said it was concerning that despite the passage of two months since the report was submitted, the state government has not initiated an inquiry. The sentiments of crores of devotees are at stake, and if proven true, this matter transcends state issues and constitutes a serious act of desecration, she said.

“Given the gravity of this situation, we request that you order an immediate CBI investigation. If the allegations hold true, those responsible must face strict legal consequences, regardless of their political connections or social status. Tirumala is one of the most sacred places in our country and it is imperative that it remains free from political interference,” she added.